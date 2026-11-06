Wedding Weight-Loss Crash Diets: What Brides And Grooms-To-Be Should Never Try

Many brides and grooms feel compelled to shed off the pounds rapidly with wedding celebrations taking place. However, very strict diets, skipping meals and unknown slimming products can be counter-productive. Here are tips for you on what to avoid and how you can be prepared on your big day.

Weddings require a lot of planning, from outfits to celebrations, and it is something that takes a number of months. It's also a source of stress for many brides and grooms to appear a certain way. Quick weight loss can be an attractive proposition through social media photos and pre-wedding photographs.

For most adults needing to lose weight the NHS suggest a slow loss of weight, about 0.5 -- 1kg per week. Everyone is different and weight loss in some cases is not something that can be done quickly.

1. Not eating enough of the right foods to support muscle growth and repair

Skipping breakfast, lunch or dinner may seem like an easy way to reduce calories. But skipping meals can make you irritable, tired and very hungry for the remainder of the day.

For what reason you must not use it:

May be deficient in protein, iron and vitamins such as vitamins

Food cravings can make it harder to eat a balanced diet

Rather, have meals with vegetables, whole grains, protein and healthy fats

Don't remove meals from the diet, simply cut back on the amount

2. Extreme low-calorie diets

There are some pre-wedding plans that offer dramatic results as they allow you to eat very little daily. Extreme calorie restriction may result in fatigue, nutritional deficiencies and constipation.

Diets with less than 800 calories per day should be considered only under specific clinical conditions, and must be supervised and supported by a specialist, according to the UK's National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE).

They are not a typical fit for wedding attire.

The alternative: Talk to a registered dietitian or other trained health care provider for a plan that works for you and your health goals.

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3. Eliminating food groups

Pre-wedding diets tend to eliminate carbohydrates. Rice, roti, potatoes and fruit can be accused of putting on weight but wholegrains, fruit and vegetables offer energy, fibre and essential nutrients.

Some typical pitfalls to avoid:

Eliminating all the carbohydrates from the foods you eat

Only eating boiled vegetables and salads

No fruit as it has natural sugars

Dieting, which only includes protein

You can have a balanced diet with familiar Indian foods like dal, roti, rice, vegetables, curd, eggs, paneer and fish.

4. Detox teas and slimming pills

Fat burners, slimming supplements and detox teas provide quick results but with little support. Some products include laxatives or diuretics that result in loss of water not fat. Some others can affect medications or cause problems.

Your liver and kidneys already break down substances and get rid of waste

Weight-loss pills should not be laxatives

Consult your health care provider about supplements

Don't assume that if a product is natural it is necessarily safe

While exercise is helpful for fitness and weight control it can cause exhaustion, injuries and poor recovery if you drastically increase your exercise level and drastically cut your calorie intake. Adults are advised to aim for 150 minutes a week of moderate physical activity and muscle strengthening on two days a week, if possible. Begin slowly in walking, strength training or activity that you like. When exercising, it should enhance health, not punishment for eating.

READ | Nutritionist Shares Meal Plans For Losing Or Gaining Weight Before Your Wedding

5. Not eating for some days

Last-minute weight-loss plans can lead to dehydration, dizziness, headaches and weakness. Rapid weight loss can also increase the risk of gallstones, according to the US National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases.

No certain method exists to assure a guaranteed weight loss at a certain time.

A more sensible plan: Eating a balanced diet, drinking plenty of fluids, getting enough rest and setting your expectations appropriately. When you are just days away from your wedding, concentrate on your rest and energy level, rather than making dramatic changes on the scales.

A good health pre-wedding plan

Take advantage of those weeks leading up to the big day to establish healthy routines.

Eat a well-balanced diet: Use protein, vegetables, fruit and wholegrains.

Drink plenty of water: Take water frequently throughout the day.

Get extra rest: Go to bed for a good night's sleep (7-9 hours if possible).

Move regularly: Select activities that you like doing physically.

Sort things out beforehand: Don't diet at the last minute.

Get expert advice: Your doctor or registered dietitian can assist you in making goals that are reasonable.

If dieting leaves you worried about food, guilt following meals, or compelled to exercise, seek professional help.

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Your big day shouldn't take a toll on your physical and emotional well-being. A crash diet, too few calories, or an extreme detox or workout could produce fast results, but leave you feeling bad.

There is no set weight threshold for one to feel confident in one's wedding photos. To be healthy, energetic and comfortable is a much more worthwhile objective.

(By Dr. Ashok Kumar, Senior Consultant & Head, Medical Gastroenterology, Dharmshila Narayana Superspeciality Hospital, Delhi)

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