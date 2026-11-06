Can Walking Help Lower Cholesterol? Link Decoded

Unhealthy cholesterol levels concern people of all ages. Poor cholesterol levels, especially high low-density lipoprotein (LDL) cholesterol, can harm the heart and overall health. Elevated LDL cholesterol leads to a buildup of plaque in the arteries, a condition known as atherosclerosis. This buildup narrows the arteries and restricts blood flow, which can increase the risk of heart attacks, strokes, and other cardiovascular diseases. Moreover, poor cholesterol levels can also be associated with inflammation and other metabolic issues, contributing to general health problems beyond just heart health. However, preventing poor cholesterol levels is largely achievable through a healthy diet and lifestyle.

Regular exercise can help maintain a healthy weight, improve overall cardiovascular health, and can raise HDL cholesterol levels while lowering LDL cholesterol levels. While it is known that staying physically active can help maintain healthy cholesterol levels, can walking particularly help you improve your numbers?

Can walking help lower cholesterol?

When people think of exercise, walking is a common choice. It is a simple yet effective exercise that people of all ages and fitness levels can perform. Regular, moderate-intensity walking is a highly effective way to manage your lipid profile.

How walking alters cholesterol

Walking does not simply make cholesterol disappear, it changes how your body processes, transports, and clears fats.

Boosts HDL Cholesterol: Walking stimulates the production and efficiency of high-density lipoprotein (HDL).

Walking stimulates the production and efficiency of high-density lipoprotein (HDL). Clears LDL Cholesterol: By increasing HDL and optimising liver function, your body becomes much better at metabolising and flushing out low-density lipoprotein (LDL), which prevents fatty plaques from building up in your arteries.

By increasing HDL and optimising liver function, your body becomes much better at metabolising and flushing out low-density lipoprotein (LDL), which prevents fatty plaques from building up in your arteries. Burns fats for fuel: When you walk, your muscles actively use circulating saturated fats and triglycerides for energy, leaving less fat to circulate through the bloodstream.

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Regular walking also improves heart health by:

Improving circulation: Walking increases blood flow and helps in maintaining a healthy weight.

Walking increases blood flow and helps in maintaining a healthy weight. Burning calories: Regular walking contributes to calorie burn, aiding in weight management, which is vital for cholesterol control.

Regular walking contributes to calorie burn, aiding in weight management, which is vital for cholesterol control. Regulating blood sugar levels: It helps in controlling blood sugar, which is important since high blood sugar can negatively affect cholesterol levels.

To effectively use walking for heart health, try to incorporate it into your daily routine. Here are some tips:

Set regular walking goals: Aim for at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity walking each week.

Aim for at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity walking each week. Create a walking schedule: Consistency is key, so choose specific days and times for your walks.

Consistency is key, so choose specific days and times for your walks. Increase intensity gradually: As your endurance improves, increase the pace or duration to challenge yourself further.

As your endurance improves, increase the pace or duration to challenge yourself further. Incorporate intervals: Alternate between brisk walking and a slower pace to enhance cardiovascular benefits.

Alternate between brisk walking and a slower pace to enhance cardiovascular benefits. Walking with a buddy: This not only makes walking more enjoyable but can also help keep you motivated.

This not only makes walking more enjoyable but can also help keep you motivated. Track your steps: If you use a tracker, do not stress about hitting 10,000 steps immediately. Research shows that major cardiovascular benefits begin appearing at 7,000 to 8,000 steps daily.

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Lipid profiles change gradually, with noticeable shifts in cholesterol levels typically occurring after about 12 weeks of consistent walking and dietary adjustments. It's advisable to consult a doctor if you have a sedentary lifestyle or underlying heart conditions. Regular walking combined with a healthy diet is an effective strategy for maintaining healthy cholesterol levels, however, you must seek medical help if your levels are abnormal.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.