Hailey Bieber Experienced Premenstrual Dysphoric Disorder After Son's Birth: Symptoms, Causes, Risks Explained

Hailey Bieber has opened up about experiencing premenstrual dysphoric disorder (PMDD) after the birth of her son, Jack Blues Bieber. The Rhode founder, who welcomed her first child with husband Justin Bieber in August 2024, revealed that she was diagnosed with the condition around six months after giving birth. She had experienced premenstrual syndrome (PMS) before pregnancy, but noticed that the emotional symptoms became much more intense after she became a mother.

Speaking about her experience during an interview on the SHE MD podcast, Bieber said the period before her menstrual cycle felt significantly harder than it had in the past. "This just feels way more intense than before," she recalled. She said she experienced overwhelming thoughts and feelings during this time, which eased once her period began. Bieber has also spoken about the lack of awareness around PMDD and said that talking about such experiences can make women feel less alone.

What Is PMDD?

Premenstrual dysphoric disorder is a severe form of PMS. While PMS can cause mood changes, bloating, cramps and breast tenderness, PMDD can cause much stronger emotional and physical symptoms that impact everyday life. PMDD usually occurs during the one or two weeks before menstruation and improves within a few days after the period begins.

Symptoms Of PMDD

The symptoms can vary from person to person, but emotional symptoms are the ones that are most noticeable.

Severe mood changes: A woman may experience sudden irritability, anger, sadness, crying spells or mood swings

A woman may experience sudden irritability, anger, sadness, crying spells or mood swings Anxiety and tension: PMDD can cause intense anxiety, feeling overwhelmed or even panic attacks

PMDD can cause intense anxiety, feeling overwhelmed or even panic attacks Depressive feelings: Some women may experience hopelessness, loss of interest in normal activities or severe sadness

Some women may experience hopelessness, loss of interest in normal activities or severe sadness Difficulty concentrating: Trouble focusing, racing thoughts and feeling mentally overwhelmed can occur

Trouble focusing, racing thoughts and feeling mentally overwhelmed can occur Changes in sleep and appetite: Insomnia, excessive sleeping, food cravings or changes in appetite are possible

Insomnia, excessive sleeping, food cravings or changes in appetite are possible Physical symptoms: Bloating, breast tenderness, headaches, cramps, fatigue and muscle or joint pain may also occur

What Causes PMDD?

The exact cause of PMDD is not known, however, researchers believe that changes in reproductive hormones during the menstrual cycle may play an important role.

Hormonal changes: After ovulation, levels of hormones such as oestrogen and progesterone change. Some women may be particularly sensitive to these normal hormonal shifts.

After ovulation, levels of hormones such as oestrogen and progesterone change. Some women may be particularly sensitive to these normal hormonal shifts. Serotonin sensitivity: Changes in the menstrual cycle may also affect serotonin, a brain chemical involved in mood regulation.

Who Is At Risk Of PMDD?

Certain factors may increase the likelihood of experiencing severe premenstrual symptoms.

Family history: A family history of PMS or PMDD may increase risk

A family history of PMS or PMDD may increase risk History of mood disorders: Women with depression or anxiety may be more likely to experience PMDD or have overlapping symptoms

Women with depression or anxiety may be more likely to experience PMDD or have overlapping symptoms Previous reproductive or hormonal changes: Symptoms can change during different stages of reproductive life. This means a woman may notice a different pattern after pregnancy

Symptoms can change during different stages of reproductive life. This means a woman may notice a different pattern after pregnancy High stress: Stress can make premenstrual symptoms harder to manage, although it is not considered the sole cause of PMDD

How Is PMDD Diagnosed?

There is no single blood test or scan that confirms PMDD. Doctors generally look at the timing and severity of symptoms and how they affect daily life. Keeping a daily record of symptoms for several menstrual cycles can help identify whether they follow a consistent premenstrual pattern.

This is important because depression, anxiety and other conditions can sometimes look similar to PMDD. A doctor may need to determine whether symptoms occur mainly before menstruation or continue throughout the month.

How Is PMDD Treated?

Treatment depends on the symptoms and how severely they affect a person's life.

Medication: Doctors may prescribe selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs) which can help control severe emotional symptoms. Certain hormonal contraceptives may also be recommended.

Doctors may prescribe selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs) which can help control severe emotional symptoms. Certain hormonal contraceptives may also be recommended. Therapy: Cognitive behavioural therapy can help women manage mood changes, anxiety and the impact of symptoms on daily life.

Cognitive behavioural therapy can help women manage mood changes, anxiety and the impact of symptoms on daily life. Lifestyle changes: Regular physical activity, adequate sleep, stress management and a balanced diet may help some women manage symptoms.

Regular physical activity, adequate sleep, stress management and a balanced diet may help some women manage symptoms. Tracking symptoms: Maintaining a menstrual and symptom diary can help both the patient and doctor understand the pattern and decide on appropriate treatment.

Bieber has said her PMDD symptoms gradually improved over time. Her experience also highlights why severe premenstrual emotional changes should not simply be dismissed as ordinary PMS.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.