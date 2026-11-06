Grey Hair At A Young Age? Nutritionist Nmami Agarwal Recommends Adding These 4 Nutrients To Your Diet

Premature greying is increasingly being seen among younger people, with stress and lifestyle often cited as contributing factors. But according to nutritionist Nmami Agarwal, diet and nutrition may also play an important role.

In an Instagram post, Agarwal pointed out that the growing dependence on fast food and instant meals can leave diets lacking in essential nutrients. She shared four nutrients that people can include through everyday foods as part of a balanced diet.

1. Folic Acid

Folic acid, or folate, can be obtained from a variety of plant-based foods. Agarwal recommends adding:

Spinach and other dark leafy greens

Fenugreek leaves (methi)

Mustard greens

Cholai

Lentils

Chickpeas

Beans and peas

Oranges, grapefruits, lemons and limes

Almonds and peanuts

Sunflower and pumpkin seeds

2. Vitamin B12

Vitamin B12 is another nutrient highlighted by Agarwal. Foods she lists as sources include:

Egg yolk

Dairy products

Shiitake mushrooms

3. Zinc

Agarwal also recommends zinc-rich foods, including:

Pumpkin, sunflower and watermelon seeds

Pistachios and almonds

Black gram or kala chana

Black sesame seeds

4. Copper

Copper is the fourth nutrient featured in her post. Foods she recommends include:

Shellfish and freshwater fish

Sesame seeds

Cashews and almonds

Lean red meat

Whole wheat and other whole grains

A nutrient-rich diet can help ensure adequate intake of essential vitamins and minerals. However, premature greying can have several possible causes, including genetics, age, lifestyle factors and certain nutritional deficiencies. Simply adding individual foods may not necessarily reverse existing grey hair.

If greying is sudden, extensive or accompanied by other symptoms, it may be worth discussing it with a healthcare professional and checking for possible nutritional deficiencies before taking supplements.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.