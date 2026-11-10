Shilpa Shetty's Performs Gupta Padmasana: 5 Benefits Of The Advanced Yoga Pose

In a world where long hours of sitting, screen time and everyday stress can leave the body feeling stiff and the mind constantly switched on, yoga offers a way to reconnect with both. Beyond flexibility, certain asanas can help improve mobility, body awareness and posture while encouraging a sense of balance and calm.

Actor and fitness enthusiast Shilpa Shetty has shared a video of herself performing Gupta Padmasana (Hidden Lotus Pose) on Instagram. The actor has also listed the benefits of this asana.

Benefits Of Gupta Padmasana

1. Supports hip and lower-body mobility

The posture involves movement and flexibility in the hips, pelvis, knees and ankles. Practised appropriately, it can help maintain mobility in these areas.

2. Engages the shoulders and wrists

The bound-arm position requires the shoulders and wrists to work through a demanding range of motion, potentially helping improve flexibility and mobility in these joints.

3. Opens the chest and shoulders

The positioning of the arms and upper body can create a stretching sensation across the chest and shoulders, areas that can become tight with prolonged sitting and screen use.

4. May help improve posture

By opening the chest and shoulders, the pose can help counter the tendency to round the upper back. Regular yoga practice, alongside strengthening and mobility work, can contribute to better overall posture.

5. Encourages body awareness

An advanced pose such as Gupta Padmasana requires controlled movement, concentration and an awareness of the body's limits. This mindful approach can also make yoga a useful practice for maintaining a better connection between physical movement and mental focus.

For beginners, it is better to work on individual hip, shoulder and ankle mobility before attempting an advanced posture like Gupta Padmasana.

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