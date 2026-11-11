Assam To Get Advanced Healthcare Innovation Institute; Rs 546-Crore Project Announced

Assam is set to establish a first-of-its-kind Advanced Healthcare Innovation Institute (AAHII), bringing doctors, engineers and scientists under one roof to develop affordable and indigenous healthcare technologies, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Wednesday. Sharing details of the ambitious project on social media platform X, Sarma said the institute would focus on translating scientific research into practical medical solutions, including robotic surgical systems, affordable MRI scanners and insulin pumps manufactured in India. “What happens when a surgeon and an engineer share a corridor? A robotic surgical arm. An MRI scanner small hospitals can afford. An insulin pump made in India,” the Chief Minister said.

The Assam Advanced Healthcare Innovation Institute, scheduled to open in December 2027, is already delivering on its larger vision of promoting innovation-driven healthcare solutions, he added.

The Rs 546-crore project will comprise two interconnected facilities — a dedicated Research and Development Building and a 410-bed multi-speciality postgraduate teaching and research hospital.

According to details shared by the Chief Minister, the R&D facility will be a six-storeyed centre dedicated to research and thematic programmes. It will house specialised facilities for health-technology innovation and development and provide a collaborative ecosystem for the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati, clinicians and industry partners.

The adjoining multi-speciality hospital will have 410 beds and offer postgraduate teaching and research facilities along with multi-speciality clinical care. The hospital is also expected to serve as a real-world setting for testing and validating new medical technologies developed through the institute. The initiative aims to bridge the gap between scientific discovery and medical application by encouraging closer collaboration between researchers, healthcare professionals and technology experts. With the proposed institute, Assam is seeking to strengthen its healthcare infrastructure while emerging as a hub for medical research and innovation in the Northeast. The project is expected to promote indigenous healthcare technology, potentially reducing dependence on expensive imported medical equipment and making advanced treatment solutions more accessible to smaller hospitals and patients. The AAHII, the Chief Minister said, represents a new frontier in healthcare innovation, bringing scientific discovery and medical applications closer together.

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