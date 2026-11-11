Coronary Artery Calcification: What Happens When You Have High Calcium Deposits In Your Heart

Coronary artery calcification is the buildup of calcium in the walls of the arteries that supply blood to the heart. It is usually a sign of atherosclerosis which is a condition wherein fatty deposits, cholesterol and other substances build up inside the arteries. Over time, these plaques can become hardened as calcium gets deposited in them. This eventually can make the arteries less flexible and, in some cases, narrow the space through which blood flows.

Coronary artery calcification can develop gradually over several years and may also not cause noticeable symptoms in the early stages. The risk increases with age and can also be linked to high cholesterol, high blood pressure, diabetes, smoking, obesity and a family history of heart disease. Doctors may detect calcium deposits through a coronary calcium scan, which uses a CT scan to look for calcium in the coronary arteries. A higher calcium score generally means a greater amount of calcified plaque and a higher risk of future heart problems.

What Happens When You Have High Calcium Deposits In Your Heart?

1. Your risk of coronary artery disease increases

A high coronary calcium score suggests that there is a significant amount of plaque in the coronary arteries. While calcium itself does not directly cause a heart attack, its presence indicates that there's atherosclerosis. The higher the calcium, the higher is the concern about the amount of underlying coronary artery disease.

2. Blood flow to the heart may get impacted

As plaque builds up inside the coronary arteries, the arteries can become narrower. This can reduce the amount of oxygen-rich blood reaching the heart muscle, particularly when the heart needs more oxygen during physical activity or stress. This reduced blood supply can lead to symptoms such as chest discomfort or breathlessness.

3. You may experience chest pain or pressure

When the heart muscle does not receive enough oxygen, a person may develop angina. They may feel pressure, tightness, heaviness or discomfort in the chest. Some people may also experience pain or discomfort in the arms, shoulders, back, neck or jaw. However, coronary artery calcification itself may not cause any symptoms, especially in the early stages.

4. Higher heart attack risk

Calcified plaque is a marker of coronary artery disease and can be an indication of an increased heart attack risk. A heart attack can happen when a plaque inside a coronary artery becomes unstable and leads to the formation of a blood clot which suddenly blocks blood flow. Therefore, a high calcium score is an important warning sign that should not be ignored.

5. The arteries can become less flexible

Calcium deposits can make the artery walls stiffer. Healthy arteries need to expand and contract to help regulate blood flow. With increasing calcification and atherosclerosis, the arteries may lose this flexibility. It can add to poor blood-flow regulation and is also linked to a higher risk of cardiovascular problems.

6. Overall cardiovascular risk may increase

A high calcium score is not seen as an isolated number. Doctors also look at factors such as age, blood pressure, cholesterol levels, diabetes, smoking, family history and other health conditions. These factors together can help determine a person's risk of developing cardiovascular disease and whether they need preventive treatment.

7. You may need closer monitoring

A high calcium score does not automatically mean that a person needs to undergo angioplasty or bypass surgery. Treatment depends on the overall scenario. Doctors may recommend lifestyle changes, regular monitoring and medicines to control cholesterol, blood pressure or other risk factors. In some people, cholesterol-lowering medicines such as statins may be prescribed to reduce the risk of future cardiovascular events.

8. It is a warning sign

Coronary artery calcification cannot simply be reversed through diet or exercise once calcium has accumulated in the artery walls. However, controlling the factors that cause plaque buildup can help reduce the risk of complications. Not smoking, maintaining a healthy weight, being physically active, eating a heart-healthy diet and controlling blood pressure, blood sugar and cholesterol can all help improve heart health.

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