The Air We Breathe, The Diseases We Develop: The Link Between Air Pollution And Non-Communicable Diseases

India's chronic disease agenda speaks about salt, sugar, tobacco and exercise. The air that every patient breathes while following that advice stays outside the programme design. That omission is costly, because fine particulate matter drives the same conditions that crowd India's hospitals, and the evidence now allows policy to act on it directly.

Particulate Matter Is Already a Leading Driver of Chronic Disease Deaths

PM2.5 particles are small enough to cross from the lungs into the bloodstream. From there they inflame blood vessels, stiffen arteries, raise blood pressure, disturb insulin response and add to the cellular changes behind lung cancer, including among lifelong nonsmokers. The outcomes appear as stroke, ischaemic heart disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and cancer, often years after exposure begins.

The 2025 Lancet Countdown on Health and Climate Change, produced by a global research collaboration, estimated that PM2.5 caused about 1.72 million deaths in India in 2022, a rise of 38 percent since 2010. Those deaths sit inside the national burden of heart, lung and vascular disease, though the death certificate records only the organ that failed. The exposure behind it goes unrecorded, so programmes built on certificate data undercount the role of air.

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City level research shows how early the damage starts. A study in The Lancet Planetary Health in July 2024 analysed over 3.6 million deaths in ten cities between 2008 and 2019, among them Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata and Varanasi. It attributed 7.2 percent of all deaths to PM2.5 above the WHO guideline of 15 micrograms per cubic metre. Delhi carried the highest share at 11.5 percent, roughly 12,000 deaths a year.

The sharper finding concerns the safety threshold. Each 10 microgram rise in PM2.5 raised daily mortality by 1.4 percent across all days, and by 2.7 percent when the analysis was limited to days within India's own daily standard of 60 micrograms. Harm intensifies at concentrations that regulators label acceptable. Pollution generated locally, from traffic, waste burning and diesel generators, showed an even stronger association with deaths, which places a large share of responsibility with city administrations.

The economic cost matches the clinical one. The Countdown estimated income lost to premature deaths from outdoor air pollution in 2022 at $339.4 billion, close to 10 percent of GDP. Families carrying hypertension, diabetes or heart disease already spend heavily on lifelong medication. Dirty air widens that bill and weakens the earning capacity that pays for it.

Policy Can Reduce Exposure Long Before Hospital Care Begins

Prevention is where this evidence becomes useful. Three shifts would move India from counting pollution deaths to preventing them.

Screening comes first. Ayushman Arogya Mandirs and district hospitals already screen for hypertension, diabetes and cancer. Adding exposure questions on cooking fuel, commute route and residence near heavy traffic would turn each screening visit into a chance to advise on mask grade, indoor air and the timing of exercise on high pollution days.

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Standards come next. The gap between 60 micrograms and 15 micrograms is a policy choice, and the 2024 findings show that health benefits sit within that gap. A phased path toward WHO levels, tied to city clean air plans with funded targets, would bring regulation closer to the biology.

Furthermore, hospitals in large cities can publish daily cardiac and respiratory admissions beside the AQI. A reading of 180 gains meaning when it appears next to the number of people who reached an emergency ward that day. States can also add exposure fields to the records used for NCD surveillance, giving researchers and budget planners the link that death certificates leave out.

Local action deserves the largest push. City governments control bus fleets, garbage handling, construction dust and backup power rules, and each of these shows up in cardiovascular outcomes. Clean cooking schemes extend the same logic into rural homes, where biomass smoke reaches women and children every day. Funding these measures belongs in the health budget conversation, since each rupee spent upstream reduces a rupee of treatment demand downstream.

India's chronic disease burden is often described as a story of lifestyle choices. The research shows that a large share of it reflects an environment every individual shares. Health policy that treats clean air as a core clinical intervention will protect more hearts, lungs and livelihoods than any awareness campaign about personal habits.

(By Dr. Sabine Kapasi, CEO at Enira Consulting Pvt Ltd, Founder of ROPAN Healthcare Pvt Ltd, and a UN Advisor)

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