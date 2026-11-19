Banana leaves have been used to serve food in many parts of India for generations. They are a common sight during festivals and weddings, especially in South India. While serving food on the leaf is an old custom, there are other benefits as well.

Our ancestors used these leaves long before modern plates became common and this way of serving food still holds a special place in many homes. Have you ever wondered if eating from a banana leaf has any health benefits?

Gastroenterologist Dr Palaniappan Manickam recently shared the science behind this age-old practice.

On Instagram, the health expert explained, “When you eat a banana leaf, some polyphenols from the surface, like AG, CG, catechins and gallic acid, may seep minimally into your food. Why does it matter? Our lack of sleep, low fibre, ultra-processed food oxidises molecules in your body on a daily basis. We call these reactive oxygen species, ROS. Because micro damage, one of the key drivers of insulin resistance, which leads to obesity, fatty liver, diabetes, high cholesterol. To fight this oxidation, you need a chemical called antioxidant, which you can actually take it in. And polyphenols are among the most powerful antioxidants.”

Dr Palaniappan Manickam encourages parents to help children spend more time outdoors and connect with nature. He suggests making eating food on banana leaves a family activity at least once a week.

He advises keeping phones and plastic plates away and simply enjoying time with family. According to the doctor, small habits like these can be beneficial for children's gut health.

The doctor recommends eating at least one fruit with every meal. People in India can choose fruits like guava, while berries are another good option in other countries.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.