The beauty and wellness industry has expanded beyond skincare and haircare into intimate care. In addition to being concerned about their skin and hair, people are becoming more and more concerned about intimate care nowadays. Intimate washes, intimate pH-balancers, intimate brightening cream, and vaginal rejuvenation are now advertised as regular self-care practices. It is good that these products make intimate health care more publicly available and discussed, but we should keep in mind that it also creates some concerns about the real need for these products and insecurities regarding natural part of the body.

First of all, it is necessary to distinguish between vagina care and vagina beauty from the gynecological point of view because it is very important to understand these terms properly.

Understanding the normal

The vagina is the self-cleaning part of the body. Natural balance of bacteria and acidity level protects the vagina from infections. Changes in discharge, smell and appearance may vary from one woman to another and depend on the stage of the menstrual cycle, pregnancy, age, and hormone level. This does not mean that there are any problems with vagina because it is quite normal.

It is also important to note the difference between the vagina and the vulva. The vagina is the inner muscular tube, whereas the vulva is the outer genital region. All vulvas have different shapes, colors, sizes, and textures. It is natural for vulvas to be darker, asymmetrical, and folded. There is no one look for a healthy intimate region.

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Beauty-based intimate care

There is a wide range of products that claim to make the intimate areas fresher, lighter, tighter or give them some unique fragrance. These products imply that it is necessary to fix the body odor, pigmentation or even anatomy. In reality, there is no need for perfuming, douching or any other type of internal cleaning. All of these practices can irritate the tissues and disrupt the natural balance in the vagina, making you more susceptible to problems like bacterial vaginosis.

The outside of the genitals can be washed with water only. If water is irritating, you can use a gentle, non-perfumed cleanser. You do not have to clean your insides. There is a risk of irritation or burning if you try to use lightening products on the vulva.

Intimate concerns that warrant medical intervention

Some changes don't need any treatment, but constant itching, burning sensations, pain, abnormal discharge, or a new, distinct smell should be checked by a doctor. The cause might be varied and cannot always be solved with the help of OTC cleaning products or supplements.

Another sphere that suffers from exaggerated claims made by beauty industry is vaginal rejuvenation. Various lasers and radio frequency treatments are suggested for vaginal tightening and dryness and other sexual health concerns, but many advertised effects lack scientific evidence and some procedures may be potentially risky. Intimate issues like vaginal dryness, pain, or a feeling of laxity must be treated on an individual basis. For instance, menopausal dryness can be treated with the use of lubricants or moisturizers or prescription hormone therapy, whereas post-partum pelvic floor disorders require specific physical therapy.

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Wellness needs to be about health, not beauty

Intimate wellness is becoming increasingly popular and, on the bright side, it is making women more comfortable speaking about issues that they would otherwise be reluctant to bring up. But increased willingness to speak needs to go hand in hand with factual information. Basic things such as changing from damp clothes, wearing airy panties and practicing good hygiene may help feel better. More products don't always mean better care.

In the end, vaginal wellness needs to be seen as an integral part of general healthcare rather than another ideal for women to live up to. Attention should be paid to the comfort, functioning, hygiene, and symptoms that require treatment - not smell, color or appearance. Women need factual information that will allow them to feel better about their body and health.

(By Dr Nirmala M, Consultant, Obstetrician, Gynaecologist & Fertility Specialist, Motherhood Hospitals, Whitefield, Bengaluru)

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