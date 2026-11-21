With the death of two more people, the toll in the suspected spurious liquor tragedy in Manipur's Chandel district rose to 13 on Saturday, while around 300 others have been hospitalised since November 18, officials said.

The affected people are mostly from Nungpan village, Chakpikarong villages and adjoining areas in the mountainous Chandel district. They have been admitted to various medical facilities in Imphal, including the government-run Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences (JNIMS) and the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), besides two private hospitals.

A police official said that a 50-year-old man, identified as Hrangbung Beruwng Anal, was the first to die at his residence in Nungpan village on the night of November 18. Subsequently, 12 more people died on Thursday and Friday in different villages of Chandel district. The victims reportedly died either while being transported to hospitals or at local Primary Health Centres (PHCs) and Community Health Centres (CHCs).

As a precautionary measure, the Chandel district administration has issued a seven-point advisory in the interest of public health and safety, urging people to refrain from consuming locally brewed liquor or alcoholic beverages of doubtful origin, particularly those obtained from suspected sources in the affected areas, until further notice.

The advisory also cautioned people against ignoring symptoms that could indicate serious health complications following alcohol consumption. “Any person experiencing vomiting, abdominal pain, headache, dizziness, blurred vision, breathing difficulty or other unusual symptoms following alcohol consumption should immediately seek medical attention at the nearest health facility,” the advisory stated.

It further reiterated: “Members of the public are strongly advised to refrain from consuming locally brewed liquor or alcoholic beverages of doubtful origin, particularly from suspected sources in the affected areas, until further notice.”

An official statement said that the exact cause of the deaths and illnesses was being investigated through medical and scientific examinations to establish the underlying reason for the tragedy.

Chandel District Superintendent of Police Dharmendra Kumar, in a report submitted to Deputy Commissioner Mamoni Doley, said that the adulterated liquor allegedly consumed by the victims had reportedly been purchased from Sugnu in the neighbouring Kakching district.

The mountainous Chandel district shares an unfenced international border with Myanmar, making the region particularly sensitive from a security and law enforcement perspective.

Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh, who visited hospitals on Friday evening to enquire about the health condition of those who fell ill after allegedly consuming spurious liquor, has ordered an inquiry into the incident.

Describing the incident as unfortunate, the Chief Minister said that necessary action would be taken and directed the concerned authorities to conduct a thorough inquiry to identify those responsible for the tragedy.

Khemchand Singh also assured that the culprits would be arrested soon.

During his hospital visits, the Chief Minister interacted with doctors and hospital authorities and took stock of the medical treatment being provided to the affected patients. He further assured that the state government would extend all necessary support to those undergoing treatment in hospitals and wished them a speedy recovery.

The Chief Minister also informed that, in view of the emerging situation, a medical team comprising specialists in general medicine, along with essential medicines, had been dispatched to Chandel district to provide medical assistance to the affected people.

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