Maintaining good digestive health is not only about avoiding certain foods. Daily habits such as walking after meals, adding enough fibre to your diet, exercising regularly, getting quality sleep, and timing meals can all support gut and metabolic health.

Gastroenterologist Dr Saurabh Sethi recently shared seven habits he follows daily. He added that these simple lifestyle changes may benefit digestion, blood sugar regulation, liver health and overall well-being.

1. Walking after meals

A short walk after eating may help the body manage post-meal blood sugar levels. Dr Sethi cites research suggesting that three 15-minute walks after meals can be more effective for blood sugar control than one continuous 45-minute walk, particularly when one of the walks follows dinner.

His personal approach is simpler: a 10-minute walk after meals. Post-meal movement may be especially useful for people who want to add more activity to their day without relying entirely on longer workout sessions.

2. Eating a wide variety of plant foods

Gut bacteria are influenced by the foods we regularly consume. A diverse diet containing fruits, vegetables, whole grains, legumes, nuts and seeds provides different types of dietary fibre and plant compounds that can support microbial diversity.

Findings from the American Gut Project linked consuming 30 or more different types of plants per week to greater gut microbial diversity than consuming 10 or fewer. Rather than focusing on eating one particular "superfood", the emphasis is on variety.

3. Choosing coffee for potential liver benefits

Coffee has also been associated with several potential health benefits, including those related to the liver. The doctor cites a meta-analysis involving more than 4,30,000 people that found an association between drinking coffee and a lower risk of liver cirrhosis. However, this does not mean coffee should be viewed as a treatment for liver disease.

For his own routine, Dr Sethi prefers coffee without added sugar. People with conditions such as acid reflux, anxiety or sensitivity to caffeine may need to approach coffee differently.

4. Making fibre a daily priority

Dietary fibre plays an important role in digestive and cardiovascular health. It is found naturally in foods such as lentils, chickpeas, vegetables, fruits, chia seeds, flaxseeds, whole grains and nuts.

The gastroenterologist recommends aiming for around 30-35 grams of fibre a day, while noting several fibre-rich foods as staples in his diet. Increasing fibre gradually is generally more comfortable for the digestive system, particularly for people who currently consume very little fibre. Adequate fluid intake is also important.

5. Exercising regularly

Physical activity may influence more than cardiovascular fitness and muscle strength. Research has also examined its relationship with the gut microbiome. A study showed that six weeks of aerobic exercise were associated with changes in gut microbial composition. Some of those changes appeared to reverse after participants stopped exercising, highlighting the importance of consistency.

6. Avoiding food immediately before bedtime

Meal timing can also affect digestive symptoms, particularly in people prone to acid reflux. The doctor cites research involving 441 adults that found an association between eating within three hours of bedtime and a higher likelihood of reflux symptoms. His personal routine is to finish dinner around two to three hours before going to bed.

7. Protecting sleep

Sleep is closely connected to metabolic health, and insufficient sleep can affect how the body responds to insulin. Dr Sethi refers to controlled research showing that restricting sleep to around five hours per night for a week reduced insulin sensitivity by approximately 20%. His target is seven to nine hours of sleep each night.

While individual sleep requirements can vary, consistently getting adequate, good-quality sleep is an important part of maintaining overall health.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.