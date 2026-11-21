New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani recently suffered an Achilles tendon injury while playing a friendly soccer match against City Hall press corps. The 35-year-old mayor arrived at a press conference on crutches and wearing a medical boot on Friday morning after injuring his right leg during the game on Thursday night. Mamdani said he had not stretched before playing and jokingly blamed himself for forgetting his age. He said, "I tore my Achilles. I did not stretch. For those who don't know, we played a friendly game against the press corps last night, soccer, which we won 10-5. And I scored a goal soon after getting on the pitch, and I forgot that I was 35. And soon after, I tore my Achilles, and I will be in a boot for six to eight weeks and I will play soccer in about nine months."

According to CBS News, Mamdani is scheduled to undergo surgery next Friday. Achilles tendon tears are serious sports injuries that can affect walking, running and other activities for months. Read on to know what happens when the Achilles tendon tears, and why can recovery take so long.

What Is An Achilles Tendon Tear?

The Achilles tendon is a strong band of tissue that connects the calf muscles to the heel bone. It helps the foot push off the ground, making it essential for activities such as walking, running, jumping and climbing stairs. An Achilles tendon tear, also called an Achilles rupture, happens when the tendon partially or completely breaks. It can happen suddenly during sports that involve sprinting, jumping or rapid changes in direction.

Symptoms Of An Achilles Tendon Tear

A sudden, sharp pain: A person may feel severe pain around the back of the ankle or lower calf when the tendon tears. Some people describe it as feeling like they have been kicked or hit in the back of the leg.

A popping or snapping sensation: A loud pop or snap may be felt or heard at the time of injury. This can be an important sign of a rupture.

A loud pop or snap may be felt or heard at the time of injury. This can be an important sign of a rupture. Difficulty walking: Since the Achilles tendon helps the foot push off the ground, a tear can make walking difficult. Some people may not be able to put their full weight on the affected leg.

Since the Achilles tendon helps the foot push off the ground, a tear can make walking difficult. Some people may not be able to put their full weight on the affected leg. Swelling and bruising: There may be swelling around the ankle and lower calf. Bruising may also be present, particularly with a complete rupture.

There may be swelling around the ankle and lower calf. Bruising may also be present, particularly with a complete rupture. Difficulty standing on the toes: A person with a complete Achilles rupture may struggle or be unable to stand onto the toes of the affected leg.

What Causes An Achilles Tendon To Tear?

Sudden explosive movements: Sprinting, jumping and quickly changing direction can put considerable force on the Achilles tendon. This is why the injury is commonly linked to sports such as soccer, basketball and tennis.

Sprinting, jumping and quickly changing direction can put considerable force on the Achilles tendon. This is why the injury is commonly linked to sports such as soccer, basketball and tennis. Sudden increase in activity: People who suddenly return to intense exercise after being inactive may add more stress on their muscles and tendons.

People who suddenly return to intense exercise after being inactive may add more stress on their muscles and tendons. Skipping a proper warm-up: A warm-up prepares the muscles and tendons for physical activity. While warming up cannot guarantee that an injury will be prevented, going straight into intense activity may increase injury risk.

A warm-up prepares the muscles and tendons for physical activity. While warming up cannot guarantee that an injury will be prevented, going straight into intense activity may increase injury risk. Age-related changes: The Achilles tendon can become less flexible and more vulnerable to injury with age. Achilles ruptures are frequently seen in adults in their 30s and 40s, particularly during recreational sports.

Risk Factors For Achilles Tendon Tear

People who participate in sports that involve running and jumping are at higher risk, particularly if they suddenly increase the intensity of their activity. Previous Achilles tendon problems can also increase the chances of another injury. Certain medical conditions and medications can also affect tendon health.

How To Prevent An Achilles Injury?

Warm up before exercising: Spend a few minutes preparing the body before starting intense exercise. Gentle movement followed by warm-up exercises can help prepare the muscles and tendons.

Spend a few minutes preparing the body before starting intense exercise. Gentle movement followed by warm-up exercises can help prepare the muscles and tendons. Increase exercise gradually: Avoid suddenly going from little or no activity to intense running, sprinting or competitive sport.

Avoid suddenly going from little or no activity to intense running, sprinting or competitive sport. Strengthen the calf muscles: Strong calf muscles can help support the Achilles tendon. Strength training should be introduced gradually and performed with proper technique.

Strong calf muscles can help support the Achilles tendon. Strength training should be introduced gradually and performed with proper technique. Wear suitable footwear: Shoes that fit properly and provide appropriate support can make physical activity more comfortable and may reduce excessive strain.

Shoes that fit properly and provide appropriate support can make physical activity more comfortable and may reduce excessive strain. Do not ignore tendon pain: Persistent pain or stiffness around the Achilles tendon should not be ignored.

An Achilles tendon tear is more than just a simple sports injury. Early diagnosis, appropriate treatment and rehabilitation are important for restoring movement and reducing the risk of another rupture.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.