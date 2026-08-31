Actor Rashmika Mandanna recently opened up about a hip injury she suffered while filming her upcoming project Mysaa. Rashmika took to Instagram to reassure fans about her health, revealing that she had initially hoped to keep the injury private. Sharing a candid note, she wrote, "Hie guyssss! Injuries suck.. and I was really hoping that no one will get to know.. but well. Sorry I've been MIA but hieeee! I'm hereeee! It happened awhile ago ya and this is my 3rd injury back to back.. I should definitely learn to treat my body like a human body and not some machine." The actor then explained what had happened during the filming of Mysaa, describing the injury in detail. "But well umm the injury is basically.. ummm how do I explain it.. (make way for the biology teacher) so there are 4 tendons on each side of your hip that connects your hip to your leg and one of those tendons on my right hip apparently had detached and that has to attach again, for me to be able to lift my leg up and stuff.. and this happened during my dance shoot for Mysaa.. my god that's the most aggressive film I've ever done for sure!" she said. While the exact tendon involved and the severity of Rashmika's injury have not been publicly detailed, tendon injuries around the hip can range from mild strains to partial or complete tears, with recovery depending on the extent of the damage.

What Is A Hip Tendon Injury?

Tendons are strong bands of tissue that connect muscles to bones and help transmit force, allowing joints to move. Several tendons around the hip help stabilise the joint and control movements such as lifting, rotating and extending the leg. According to Dr Rakesh Nair, Consultant Knee Replacement Surgeon at Zen Multispeciality Hospital, Chembur, sudden and forceful movements can put these structures under considerable stress.

"Actor Rashmika Mandanna recently hurt her hip while performing an energetic dance, which exposed a lesser-known side of the performing industry its toll on the body's delicate musculoskeletal system. Hip tendon injuries are commonly caused by the overextension or tearing of tendons responsible for attaching muscles to the hip bone. A sudden twist, strain, or direct impact can result in these injuries," he explains.

What Can Cause A Hip Tendon Injury?

Hip tendon injuries can occur when a tendon is exposed to more force or stretching than it can tolerate. This can happen during sports, dance, exercise or other activities involving sudden or repetitive movements. Common causes include sudden twisting, excessive stretching, direct impact and repetitive strain. Rapidly increasing the intensity or frequency of physical activity without adequate recovery can also increase the risk of injury. For dancers and performers, repeated jumps, deep stretches, rapid changes in direction and forceful leg movements can place additional demands on the muscles and tendons surrounding the hip.

Dr Archit Goyal, Consultant & Asst. Professor, Orthopaedics and Spine Surgery Amrita Hospital, Faridabad, says, “A hip tendon injury can be tricky because you can feel better long before the tendon has actually healed,” he says. If the tendon has been partially or completely detached, it is not just the pain that is an issue, the ability of the muscles to move and stabilise the hip can be impaired.

"This is especially true for actors, dancers and athletes, whose job can involve repeated leg lifts, sudden turns, jumps and high impact movements. Tendon injuries typically take longer to heal than muscle injuries, so even if the pain subsides, don't rush back to vigorous activity, as that can aggravate the injury," he adds

How Long Does A Hip Tendon Injury Take To Heal?

Recovery depends largely on whether the tendon has been strained, partially torn or completely torn. Mild tendon strains may improve relatively quickly with appropriate treatment and activity modification. "Mild tendon strains usually recover within two to six weeks, provided the individual gets adequate rest and avoids activities that place stress on the injured hip," says Dr Nair. However, a partial tendon tear generally requires a considerably longer period of rehabilitation. "Most of the time, a tendon that has been torn partially needs at least six to twelve weeks of treatment and rehabilitation after the injury is diagnosed and an appropriate treatment plan is started," he adds. A complete tendon tear can require an even longer recovery period and, depending on the tendon involved and the patient's symptoms and functional limitations, may require specialist assessment and potentially surgical treatment.

What Does Recovery Involve?

Treatment depends on the location and severity of the injury. In less severe cases, doctors may recommend temporarily reducing activities that aggravate the injury, followed by a structured rehabilitation programme. Physiotherapy may focus on gradually restoring range of motion, muscle strength, flexibility, balance and functional movement. The progression is usually gradual because returning to intense activity too soon can place excessive stress on healing tissue. For performers and athletes, rehabilitation may eventually include sport- or activity-specific movements before they return to demanding training or performance.

Should You Exercise Through Hip Pain?

Persistent or significant hip pain should not simply be treated as normal workout soreness. Continuing high-intensity exercise despite an injury can potentially worsen tissue damage or prolong recovery. Pain, weakness, difficulty lifting the leg, swelling or a sudden loss of function are reasons to seek medical assessment rather than continuing to push through the symptoms. The right time to return to intense exercise should depend on recovery, strength, mobility and medical or physiotherapy assessment rather than a fixed timeline alone. Rashmika Mandanna's experience highlights how physically demanding dance and performance work can be on the musculoskeletal system. Hip tendon injuries can occur after sudden, forceful or repetitive movements and may require anything from a few weeks of recovery to several months of rehabilitation, depending on the extent of the injury.

Aslo read: Rashmika Mandanna Suffers Hip Injury: How Long Does Recovery Take?

A mild strain may settle within two to six weeks, while partial tendon tears can require six to twelve weeks or longer. Complete tears may take considerably longer and sometimes require more intensive treatment. The key is not to treat pain as something that has to be pushed through. Early assessment, appropriate rest and a gradual return to movement can help protect the injured tendon and reduce the risk of further damage.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.