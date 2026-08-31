Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said on Sunday that the state government is implementing the 'SAMRIDDHI' to reduce maternal and neonatal mortality and ensure timely and quality healthcare services for pregnant women.

The state government aims to register every pregnant woman in the state on the portal and continuously monitor her health throughout pregnancy, during delivery and in the post-partum period, he added.

The Chief Minister said the 'SAMRIDDHI' portal, state-level command centre and 102 Maternal and Child Health Call Centre will be integrated through modern technology.

The integrated system will help ensure better healthcare services for pregnant women, timely identification of high-risk pregnancies and prompt referral to higher-level health facilities whenever required.

The Chief Minister added that every pregnant woman will be mandatorily registered and provided a unique identity, enabling all health information related to her pregnancy to be securely maintained at a single place.

The system will cover women receiving treatment at government hospitals as well as private hospitals and medical colleges.

Irrespective of the hospital where a woman receives treatment, her essential health information will be updated on the portal through her identity, ensuring the availability of a comprehensive digital record of her pregnancy.

Under the 'SAMRIDDHI' system, high-risk pregnancies will be identified on time.

ANMs, doctors and health officials will receive timely information and alerts regarding necessary examinations, upcoming deliveries, follow-ups and other services.

Women with high-risk pregnancies will be contacted at regular intervals.

Women with normal pregnancies will be contacted every three months, while those with high-risk pregnancies will be monitored more frequently, an official statement said.

As the expected date of delivery approaches, the frequency of contact and monitoring will be increased to ensure immediate assistance in case of an emergency.

CM Saini said a '102 Maternal and Child Health Call Centre' will be established at the state level.

Trained nurses at the centre will provide health-related guidance to pregnant women, identify risks and, whenever required, assist them in reaching the appropriate health facility.

If a woman is subsequently identified as having a high-risk condition through the call centre, the information will immediately be shared with the Command Centre and updated on the 'SAMRIDDHI' portal.

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