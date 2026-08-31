About one-third of all acute heart failure hospitalisations were found in women, according to the National Heart Failure Registry (NHFR). Heart disease in Indian women is underdiagnosed and a leading cause of mortality, which makes it necessary for women to know the warning signs. Chest pain is a common sign that most people are aware of, but research suggests that symptoms such as unusual fatigue, shortness of breath, nausea, or sleep disturbances can signal heart issues weeks before an actual heart attack occurs.

The CSR Journal suggests that knowing the early signs of heart attack in women can prevent a medical emergency that may damage the heart's muscles and make recovery complicated. It is important to note that women don't represent typical symptoms of a heart attack, and their symptoms differ from men's. Even the pattern of health complications differs for women, which makes early medical interventions necessary to avoid severe medical outcomes.

Why Heart Attack Symptoms In Women Often Go Unnoticed

The symptoms of a heart attack in women often go unnoticed, as they can be subtle. Many women ignore these signs, as they can mimic symptoms of stress, menopause, ageing, or living a busy lifestyle. This delayed diagnosis can increase the risk of health complications and make recovery from a heart attack complicated.

The risk factors that can increase the chance of women suffering from a heart attack can be the following:

Hypertension

Obesity

Diabetes

Physical Inactivity

Intake of high-salt and processed foods

Unmanaged stress from a fast-paced urban lifestyle

The difference is that symptoms of a heart attack affecting women can delay medical treatment, and the silent symptoms can often fly under the radar. The warning signs may start presenting themselves weeks before the possibility of a cardiac event, which is why taking a woman's symptoms seriously is necessary. In the medical setting, the problem of medical bias can result in negative health outcomes, and immediate and unbiased medical treatment for a heart attack with the right medical tests is necessary.

Heart attack signs in women can often go unnoticed, as the symptoms are commonly linked to other factors such as stress, anxiety, gastric problems, fatigue, and menopause. But the healthcare provider should be able to make this distinction and treat symptoms in a timely manner so that a serious heart health issue could be avoided.

The Hidden Warning Sign That Research Wants Women To Know About

The CSR Journal has documented that a hidden warning sign that most women ignore is unusual fatigue that is ignored. It may present itself weeks before an actual heart attack occurs as the blood flow to the body is reduced. This causes energy levels to reduce and become the cause of unexplained fatigue.

Other Early Heart Attack Symptoms Women Should Never Ignore

Other signs that could serve as a warning for a heart attack in women are the following:

Shortness of breath

Chest pressure or discomfort

Pain in jaw, neck, shoulder, back, or arm

Dizziness

Cold sweats

Nausea or indigestion-like symptoms

Sleep disturbances

How Women's Symptoms Differ From Men's

Men are more likely to report the classic sign of sharp chest pain, while women are likely to experience subtle symptoms of a heart attack. Silent symptoms of heart attack in women are an alarming statistic, as many women don't receive medical treatment on time and tend to develop serious heart health complications, making recovery complex and prolonged.

Who Is Most At Risk?

The women who are most at risk of a heart attack are those who have compromised immune systems due to diseases or lifestyle habits such as:

Diabetes

High blood pressure

High cholesterol

Smoking

Obesity

Family history

Menopause

Physical inactivity

When Should You Seek Emergency Medical Care?

Women should seek emergency medical care if they experience any of these red flags:

Sudden chest discomfort

Unexplained severe fatigue

Breathlessness

Pain spreading to the jaw, arm, neck, or back

Symptoms lasting more than a few minutes

How Women Can Lower Their Heart Attack Risk

Women can prevent a heart attack by following habits that could protect their heart health; these habits should include the following:

Follow a heart-healthy diet

Exercise regularly

Avoid smoking

Manage blood pressure and cholesterol

Control diabetes

Prioritise sleep

Reduce stress

Schedule regular health screenings

Heart attacks in women can silently manifest as unexplained fatigue along with other symptoms. The appearance of such symptoms much earlier than an actual cardiac event suggests paying attention to what you are feeling and seeking timely medical help.

Also Read: How To Calculate Your Cholesterol Ratio And What It Means For Your Heart Health

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.