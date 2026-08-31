India has made significant progress in its fight against malaria, with malaria cases and deaths declining by nearly 80% between 2015 and 2025, according to the Union Health Ministry. The number of high-burden districts has also fallen sharply, from 155 to 33, while 160 districts reported zero indigenous malaria cases between 2022 and 2025.

The figures were highlighted at a recent high-level review of India's malaria elimination programme, as the government renewed its focus on achieving malaria elimination by 2030.

The decline marks a substantial shift for a disease that has historically been one of India's major public-health challenges, particularly in tribal, forested and hard-to-reach regions. But the latest numbers do not mean malaria has disappeared from the country.

In fact, the remaining burden is increasingly concentrated in specific geographies. The 33 high-burden districts identified by the Health Ministry accounted for 64% of India's malaria cases and 54% of malaria deaths in 2025.

That concentration presents both a challenge and an opportunity: instead of relying on a uniform national strategy, India's next phase of malaria elimination will require highly targeted surveillance, diagnosis, treatment and mosquito-control measures.

India's malaria burden has fallen sharply

The latest Health Ministry review shows how dramatically India's malaria landscape has changed over the past decade.

Between 2015 and 2025:

Malaria cases declined by nearly 80%

Malaria deaths declined by nearly 80%

High-burden districts fell from 155 to 33

160 districts reported zero indigenous malaria cases during 2022-2025

The 33 remaining high-burden districts are spread across nine states and Union Territories. The states specifically reviewed by the government included Mizoram, Odisha, Tripura, Assam, Andhra Pradesh, the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand and Maharashtra.

Government surveillance data have documented the longer-term decline as well. A 2024 analysis published in Scientific Reports using National Vector Borne Disease Control Programme data found that reported malaria cases fell from approximately 1.17 million in 2015 to 0.18 million in 2022.

The reduction is therefore not simply a one-year fluctuation but part of a sustained downward trend.

What helped India reduce malaria cases?

There is no single intervention responsible for India's progress. The decline reflects the combined effect of better surveillance, earlier diagnosis, effective treatment, mosquito-control measures and targeted programmes in high-transmission areas.

WHO notes that India's malaria-control efforts have included long-lasting insecticidal nets (LLINs), indoor residual spraying, early diagnosis and complete treatment, alongside strengthened surveillance. Artemisinin-based combination therapy (ACT) remains an important treatment for Plasmodium falciparum malaria.

India's National Framework for Malaria Elimination 2016-2030 and subsequent strategic plans shifted the focus from simply controlling malaria towards interrupting local transmission and ultimately eliminating the disease.

The government has also increasingly adopted a data-driven, district-level approach, identifying places where malaria transmission remains concentrated rather than treating the entire country as epidemiologically identical.

This matters because malaria transmission in India varies considerably according to geography, climate, mosquito ecology, forest cover and population characteristics.

Research published in The Lancet Regional Health - Southeast Asia has highlighted the importance of targeted interventions and sustained malaria-control efforts as India moves towards its 2030 elimination goal.

Why some parts of India still have high malaria transmission

India's overall numbers may be falling, but malaria has not disappeared uniformly. Research analysing India's malaria patterns has found persistent concentrations of Plasmodium falciparum in states including Mizoram, Meghalaya, Tripura, Odisha, Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand. Plasmodium vivax, meanwhile, remains important in several other states and Union Territories.

The geography of malaria is particularly important. Remote forested areas, difficult terrain, inadequate access to healthcare and occupational exposure to mosquitoes can make malaria elimination more difficult. WHO has previously highlighted the challenges faced by tribal and forest-dependent communities in parts of Odisha and the northeastern states. Climate and environmental conditions can add another layer of complexity. Rainfall, temperature, humidity, waterlogging and changes in mosquito habitats can influence malaria transmission, meaning that gains made in one area can potentially be threatened by changing environmental conditions.

Why the government's "Test, Treat and Track" approach matters

One of the major priorities identified during the latest Health Ministry review is strengthening the Test, Treat and Track strategy. This is crucial because malaria can become life-threatening when diagnosis and treatment are delayed. Fever is often the first symptom, but malaria cannot reliably be diagnosed based on symptoms alone because fever can have many causes. Laboratory or rapid diagnostic testing is therefore central to appropriate treatment.

Once malaria is confirmed, treatment depends on the parasite species, disease severity and local drug-resistance patterns. Prompt treatment can prevent complications and reduce the period during which an infected person can contribute to transmission.

The Health Ministry has specifically identified delays in diagnosis and treatment as important contributors to malaria deaths and has asked states to ensure uninterrupted availability of diagnostic services and anti-malarial medicines, including in hard-to-reach areas.

Why surveillance becomes even more important as cases fall

Paradoxically, eliminating malaria can become harder after cases have fallen dramatically. When transmission is widespread, health systems are constantly encountering malaria cases. But when cases become rare and geographically scattered, surveillance has to become more sensitive to identify the remaining infections quickly.

This is why the latest government strategy places emphasis on active surveillance and accurate reporting.

The Health Ministry has also asked states to examine unusually high Annual Blood Examination Rates and identify issues such as duplicate testing, repeated entries and the inclusion of asymptomatic screening in routine indicators. Improving the quality of surveillance data becomes particularly important when countries are moving towards elimination, because small inaccuracies can distort estimates of transmission.

India is aiming for malaria elimination by 2030

India's long-term goal is to eliminate malaria by 2030, in line with the National Framework for Malaria Elimination. WHO describes malaria elimination as the interruption of indigenous transmission of a specific malaria parasite in a defined geographical area. Countries that achieve at least three consecutive years of zero indigenous malaria cases can apply for WHO certification of malaria elimination.

India has already made substantial progress towards this goal. WHO says India has a vision of a malaria-free country by 2027 and elimination by 2030, supported by the National Framework for Malaria Elimination and targeted approaches in high-endemic states.

The latest government data strengthen the case that elimination is possible, but they also show where the remaining work lies.

Why India cannot afford to become complacent

A major decline in cases does not mean malaria is no longer a public-health concern. Globally, malaria remains a major infectious disease. WHO estimated 282 million malaria cases and 610,000 deaths worldwide in 2024, with the overwhelming majority of the burden occurring in Africa.

For India, the challenge is to prevent the remaining transmission from becoming entrenched or resurging. That requires maintaining mosquito-control measures even when case numbers are low, ensuring rapid testing and treatment, protecting vulnerable communities and responding quickly to clusters.

It also requires cooperation beyond the health department. The Health Ministry has stressed that factors such as waterlogging, environmental management and mosquito-breeding sites cannot be addressed by healthcare systems alone. Coordination with rural and urban development departments, local bodies and Panchayati Raj institutions is therefore an important part of malaria elimination.

India's nearly 80% decline in malaria cases and deaths between 2015 and 2025 is a significant public-health achievement. The fall in high-burden districts from 155 to 33 and the emergence of 160 districts with zero indigenous cases over 2022-2025 show how far the country has moved towards malaria elimination.

But the final stretch may be the hardest.

With most of the remaining burden concentrated in just 33 districts, India's strategy is increasingly shifting from broad malaria control to precision elimination, finding cases quickly, treating them completely, tracking transmission and targeting mosquito-control measures where they are most needed.

The goal is no longer simply to reduce malaria. It is to make indigenous transmission disappear, and sustain that achievement long enough for India to reach its 2030 elimination target.

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