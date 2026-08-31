Actor Emraan Hashmi has tested positive for H1N1, a source told NDTV. The development comes amid the success of Awarapan 2 and the actor's recent work-related travels, including a visit to Ranchi. According to reports, Hashmi had been unwell for a few days and underwent a medical test after returning to Mumbai. The results confirmed that he had contracted H1N1, also known as swine flu. Doctors have advised him to rest and take the necessary precautions. Hashmi was unavailable for comment. While most people recover from influenza without serious complications, H1N1 can sometimes progress to severe respiratory illness. Knowing the early symptoms and recognising warning signs can therefore be important, particularly for people at higher risk.

What Are The Early Symptoms Of H1N1?

The symptoms of H1N1 can initially look very similar to those of seasonal influenza, making it difficult to distinguish the infection based on symptoms alone. According to Dr Chirag Tandon, Director, Internal Medicine, ShardaCare-HealthCity, early symptoms can include sudden fever, chills, cough, sore throat, runny or blocked nose, headache, body ache and significant fatigue. "The early symptoms of H1N1 can resemble those of seasonal flu and may include sudden fever, chills, cough, sore throat, runny or blocked nose, headache, body ache and marked fatigue. Some people may also experience nausea, vomiting or diarrhoea, particularly children. Symptoms can develop rapidly, so a sudden deterioration in health should not be overlooked," says Dr Tandon. In some people, symptoms may be mild initially and improve with rest and supportive care. However, influenza can also become more serious, particularly in vulnerable individuals.

Difficulty Breathing Is A Major Warning Sign

One of the most important symptoms that should not be ignored is difficulty breathing. Dr Tandon says that persistent chest pain, bluish lips or face, confusion, severe weakness, dehydration, persistent high fever or symptoms that initially improve but suddenly worsen require prompt medical evaluation. These symptoms may indicate that the infection is affecting the lungs or that complications are developing.

Dr Arjun Khanna, HOD, Pulmonology, Amrita Hospital, Faridabad, also cautions against dismissing H1N1 as merely a routine seasonal illness. "Just seasonal flu' is the biggest mistake in the current H1N1 wave, dismissing a lingering fever and cough. Most infections will be self limiting but influenza can progress from an apparently routine respiratory illness to viral pneumonia, hypoxaemia and respiratory failure especially in older adults, pregnant women and people with chronic heart or lung disease, metabolic disorders or weakened immunity," says Dr Khanna. He adds that the scale of influenza infections is often underestimated. "The WHO estimates that seasonal influenza infections occur in almost one billion people each year, leading to 3-5 million cases of severe illness and 290,000-650,000 respiratory deaths. But the clinical message should be vigilance, not panic," he says.

Who Is At Higher Risk Of Severe H1N1?

Although healthy adults can also develop significant influenza illness, some groups are more vulnerable to complications. These include:

Older adults

Young children

Pregnant women

People with asthma or COPD

People with chronic heart disease

Those with diabetes and other metabolic conditions

People with weakened immunity

Individuals with other chronic medical conditions

For people in these groups, early medical advice is particularly important if flu-like symptoms develop.

Can H1N1 Symptoms Get Worse After Initially Improving?

A person may initially feel better before developing new or worsening symptoms. A return of fever, increasing cough, breathlessness, chest discomfort or a significant deterioration after initial improvement should not simply be treated as a normal part of recovery. Such a pattern can sometimes indicate complications, including pneumonia or a secondary bacterial infection. Dr Khanna says, "If you experience breathlessness, falling oxygen levels, chest discomfort, confusion, persistent high fever, or profound weakness or deterioration after an initial improvement, you should seek medical assessment."

Do Antibiotics Treat H1N1?

H1N1 is caused by influenza virus, while antibiotics are designed to treat bacterial infections. "Antibiotics won't help you with influenza, unless you develop a secondary bacterial infection," explains Dr Khanna. Dr Tandon also advises against self-medication. Not every fever or respiratory illness is influenza, and similar symptoms can occur with several other infections. Antiviral medicines such as oseltamivir may be recommended by a doctor in certain patients, particularly those at higher risk or those with severe or progressive illness. They are generally most effective when started early, but a doctor may recommend treatment later in some high-risk or severely ill patients.

How Can You Protect Yourself From H1N1?

Vaccination remains an important layer of protection against influenza. While the flu vaccine cannot guarantee that a person will never become infected, it can reduce the risk of severe disease and hospitalisation."Vaccination remains an important layer of protection. Interim effectiveness data from 2025-26 showed about a 30% reduction in risk of influenza-associated hospitalisation in adults," says Dr Khanna. Other precautions can also help reduce transmission, particularly during periods of increased influenza activity. Dr Khanna recommends good mask use in crowded indoor spaces, cough etiquette, hand hygiene and staying home when febrile. People who are sick should also avoid close contact with others and maintain adequate hydration and rest.

When Should You Seek Medical Help?

Do not wait for symptoms to become severe before seeking medical attention. Prompt assessment is particularly important if you develop:

Difficulty breathing or breathlessness Falling oxygen saturation Persistent or very high fever Chest pain or discomfort Confusion or unusual drowsiness Bluish lips or face Severe weakness Signs of dehydration Symptoms that improve and then suddenly worsen

Emraan Hashmi's H1N1 diagnosis comes at a time when influenza infections are receiving increased attention. For most people, influenza remains a self-limiting illness, but it can become serious in certain individuals. Sudden fever, cough, sore throat, body aches, headache and marked fatigue are among the symptoms to watch for. More importantly, breathlessness, chest discomfort, falling oxygen levels, confusion or worsening symptoms after initial improvement should not be ignored. The key message from doctors is not to panic, but to stay vigilant. Early medical assessment when warning signs appear, avoiding unnecessary antibiotics, following appropriate treatment and maintaining respiratory hygiene can all help reduce the risk of complications and transmission.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.