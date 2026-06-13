Most people associate a sore throat with cold winter days, but it can be surprisingly common during the summer as well. While winter illnesses often get the blame, several factors linked to hot weather and summer habits can irritate the throat and cause discomfort. A sore throat during summer is often triggered by environmental conditions, lifestyle choices, allergies, or viral infections rather than the season itself.

Speaking to NDTV, Dr. Jyotirmay S Hegde, HOD & Lead Consultant ENT, Aster Whitefield Hospital, said that summer sore throats are usually linked to dryness, temperature changes, and increased exposure to irritants. Understanding these triggers can help people take simple preventive measures and avoid unnecessary discomfort during the warmer months.

Air Conditioning Can Dry Out The Throat

One of the most common causes of a sore throat during summer is prolonged exposure to air conditioning. While air conditioners provide relief from the heat, they can also reduce humidity levels indoors. This dry environment can remove moisture from the throat's protective lining, leading to irritation, dryness, and a scratchy sensation.

Frequent movement between extremely hot outdoor temperatures and very cold indoor spaces can also affect the respiratory tract. These sudden temperature shifts may irritate the throat and make it more sensitive, resulting in discomfort and soreness.

Dehydration Increases The Risk

Dehydration is another major contributor to sore throats during summer. As temperatures rise, people tend to sweat more and lose fluids throughout the day. If these fluids are not replaced by drinking enough water, the throat can become dry and irritated.

When you're well-hydrated, the throat is better able to maintain its natural protective barrier. However, when the throat becomes dry, it is more vulnerable to inflammation and irritation. This is why staying hydrated is one of the simplest and most effective ways to reduce the risk of throat discomfort during hot weather.

Seasonal Allergies Can Trigger Throat Irritation

Summer often brings an increase in allergens such as pollen, dust, mould, and air pollutants. For many individuals, exposure to these allergens can trigger allergic reactions that affect the nose and throat.

One common result is postnasal drip, a condition in which excess mucus drains down the back of the throat. This constant flow of mucous can irritate the throat lining, causing soreness, coughing, and the frequent need to clear the throat. Managing allergies properly can help reduce these symptoms and improve overall comfort.

Viral Infections Remain A Common Cause

Although environmental factors play a role, viral infections continue to be one of the leading causes of sore throats throughout the year, including summer. Travel, social gatherings, and crowded indoor spaces can increase exposure to viruses that spread through respiratory droplets.

Dr. Hedge said, "During summer, travel and crowded indoor places can raise your exposure to viruses that move through respiratory droplets. Then there are swimming pools, social events, and all those gatherings where it's easy to meet someone contagious." Swimming pools, family events, holidays, and other social activities often bring people into close contact with others, making it easier for infections to spread. In such situations, maintaining good hygiene practices becomes especially important.

Can Cold Drinks Make A Sore Throat Worse?

Many people wonder whether ice-cold beverages and frozen treats directly cause sore throats. According to experts, these items are generally not the main cause of infection. However, for people who already have a sensitive or irritated throat, consuming very cold drinks, frozen desserts, or acidic beverages may worsen existing discomfort.

In such cases, these foods and drinks act more as aggravating factors rather than the actual cause of the sore throat.

How To Prevent Summer Sore Throats

Simple lifestyle measures can help lower the risk of developing a sore throat during summer. "I think it's important to keep your body well hydrated, set the air conditioning to a moderate level, and practice good hand hygiene as a steady habit. Also, it can really help to handle any hidden allergies the right way, not just wave them away," added Dr. Hedge.

Drinking plenty of water throughout the day is essential for keeping the throat moist and healthy. Setting air conditioners at a moderate temperature instead of extremely cold levels can also reduce throat irritation.

Good hand hygiene, including regular handwashing, can help prevent viral infections. People with allergies should seek appropriate treatment and avoid known triggers whenever possible. These steps can go a long way in protecting throat health during the warmer months.

Most summer sore throats are mild and improve on their own. However, if symptoms are accompanied by a high fever, difficulty swallowing, breathing problems, or throat pain that lasts for more than a week, medical attention should be sought. "That way, they can rule out something more serious, because you really don't want to guess," said Dr. Hedge.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.