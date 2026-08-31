The importance of eating a well-nourished diet cannot be understated. Eating right helps support various bodily functions while lowering the risk of health conditions associated with nutritional deficiencies. A well-rounded diet ensures that you receive an adequate supply of vitamins, minerals, proteins, healthy fats, and carbohydrates. Additionally, consuming a variety of nutrient-dense foods can significantly lower your risk of developing chronic diseases. For instance, antioxidants from fruits and vegetables help combat oxidative stress, reducing inflammation and lowering the risk of diseases such as heart disease. Similarly, omega-3 fatty acids from fish can improve heart health and brain function.

Today, there's an increased dependency on supplements over real foods to meet daily nutrient requirements. However, in an Instagram post, Dr. Vartika Vishwani, an oncologist, highlights that "you don't always need supplements. Know what your everyday food provides."

She then shared a list of everyday food sources of some essential nutrients in a detailed post.

Best sources of essential nutrients

1. Vitamin B12

Vitamin B12 is a water-soluble vitamin primarily found in animal products. It is crucial for the formation of red blood cells and DNA synthesis. It also plays a vital role in the proper functioning of the nervous system. A deficiency in vitamin B12 can lead to anaemia and neurological issues, including memory loss and cognitive difficulties. Dr. Vishwani recommends the following food sources of vitamin B12:

Cooked egg

Fortified cereal

Yogurt

Milk

Salmon

2. Vitamin C

As a powerful antioxidant, vitamin C supports the immune system and helps in the prevention of chronic diseases. It promotes the health of skin, cartilage, and blood vessels, and is essential for the synthesis of collagen, which aids in wound healing. Vitamin C also enhances the absorption of iron from plant-based foods. Tomatoes, strawberries, kiwi, oranges, red capsicum and guava are some recommended sources.

3. Omega-3 Fatty Acids

Omega-3s are essential polyunsaturated fats, primarily EPA, DHA, and ALA, which are critical for heart health and brain function. Omega-3 fatty acids reduce inflammation and may lower the risk of chronic diseases such as heart disease and arthritis. They are also linked to improved cognitive function and mental health.

Dr. Vishwani lists the following food sources:

Plant omega-3 (ALA)

Canola oil

Flaxseeds

Walnuts

Chia seeds

Flaxseed oil

Fish omega-3 (EPA and DHA)

Salmon

Herring

4. Potassium

Potassium is vital for maintaining proper fluid balance, nerve function, and muscle contractions. It helps regulate blood pressure, and adequate potassium intake is associated with a reduced risk of stroke and kidney stones. Foods rich in potassium include bananas, soybeans, kidney beans, baked potatoes, cooked lentils and spinach.

5. Vitamin A

This vitamin is essential for your eyes, immune function, and skin health. Vitamin A supports the maintenance of healthy epithelial tissues and is necessary for the proper functioning of the retina to help with vision in low-light conditions. It also plays a role in reproductive health and cellular communication.

"Boiled egg, mango, raw carrot, cooked spinach and sweet potato" are some good food sources, says Dr. Vishwani.

6. Vitamin E

Vitamin E functions as an antioxidant, protecting cells from oxidative stress. It supports immune function and helps maintain skin health. Additionally, vitamin E may help in preventing age-related eye disorders and plays a role in the prevention of chronic diseases.

The expert recommends adding mango, kiwi, roasted peanuts, roasted almonds and sunflower seeds to the diet to boost vitamin E intake.

7. Antioxidants

Antioxidants are compounds that protect the body from oxidative stress, which can lead to cell damage and chronic diseases. They help neutralise free radicals and can support overall health, potentially lowering the risk of cancer, heart disease, and other age-related ailments. Some of the best food sources include:

Tomatoes

Watermelon

Strawberries

Carrots

Pumpkin

Oranges

Spinach

Broccoli

Amla

Berries

Jamun

Purple cabbage

Garlic

Onions

Mushrooms

Incorporating a balanced diet rich in these nutrients can greatly contribute to overall well-being and help prevent various health issues. "Save this. Your grocery list will never look the same," Dr. Vishwani wrote in the caption of the video.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.