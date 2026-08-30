What we eat does more than just fuel the body. The daily diet can also influence brain health, concentration and how well we stay mentally alert throughout the day. While there is no single food that can instantly make the brain sharper, a balanced diet rich in essential nutrients may support memory and cognitive function over time. Doctor Saurabh Sethi shares five foods that could be worth adding to your regular meals if you want to support a healthier and sharper brain.

5 Foods That Can Make Your Brain Work Faster And Sharper

1. Walnuts

"These are rich in omega-3 fatty acids and antioxidants. These help protect brain neurons from oxidative stress and inflammation, which can support better memory and cognitive function," the doctor says.

2. Eggs

Along with protein, eggs contain choline. "Choline is essential for the production of acetylcholine, a neurotransmitter involved in memory, learning and overall brain communication," he adds.

3. Fatty fish

These are rich in omega-3 fatty acids such as DHA and EPA. According to Dr Saurabh Sethi, fatty fish are a major structural component of the brain, i.e cell membranes and help support healthy and efficient neurons.

4. Pumpkin seeds

These contain magnesium, zinc and copper. Zinc supports nerve signalling, while magnesium plays an important role in normal brain and nervous system function and can help support mental performance. The seeds also have iron that prevents cognitive decline, beats brain fog and keeps mental stamina high.

5. Berries

They contain powerful polyphenols and anthocyanins, which can help reduce oxidative stress and inflammation in the brain. Compounds in berries help brain cells form new connections, boosting immediate focus. They also help slow age-related cognitive decline.

Also Read: From Bhuna Chana To Sattu: 5 Indian Snacks To Make Your 5 PM Hunger Healthier

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.