Actor Jasmin Bhasin has opened up about experiencing temporary memory loss after performing a stunt on Khatron Ke Khiladi 15. The actor revealed that she could not recall what happened immediately after the stunt, with some parts of the episode still missing from her memory. Bhasin was reportedly performing a water-and-air stunt when the incident occurred. She was subsequently evaluated by doctors and diagnosed with a mild concussion. While temporary memory loss may sound alarming, experts say it can be an important neurological symptom following a head injury and should not be dismissed simply because the person remains conscious or appears physically fine. Dr Sanjay Pandey, HOD, Neurology and Stroke Medicine, Amrita Hospital, Faridabad, explains that the memory gap following an injury is particularly significant. "The stunt isn't the most important thing in Jasmin Bhasin's reported concussion, but the gap in memory is. From a neurologist's perspective, that shifts the conversation. If the brain does not register or recall events after an impact, even if the person remained conscious and appeared well physically, it suggests that normal information processing in the brain has been disrupted," he says.

What Happens To The Brain During A Concussion?

A concussion is a type of traumatic brain injury that can occur when a blow, jolt or sudden movement causes the brain to move rapidly inside the skull. According to Dr Pandey, the injury can disrupt brain function even when there is no obvious structural damage. "A concussion is essentially an energy crisis in the brain. Rapid acceleration or deceleration can stretch neuronal membranes, causing abnormal ion movement, increased glucose demand and changes in cerebral blood flow," he explains. This is one reason why a person can experience symptoms despite appearing normal immediately after an injury. A routine CT scan may also appear normal in someone with a concussion. This does not necessarily mean that the brain has returned to normal functioning.

Why Can A Concussion Cause Memory Loss?

Memory loss after a head injury can occur because the brain's ability to process and store information is temporarily disrupted. A person may remain awake throughout an incident but later have no recollection of what happened immediately before or after the injury. This is different from simply forgetting an ordinary event. Dr Pandey says that amnesia following concussion deserves particular attention because it can indicate that the brain was significantly affected by the trauma.

Research has also linked post-traumatic amnesia and loss of consciousness with a greater likelihood of experiencing persistent symptoms after concussion. Other symptoms, such as difficulty concentrating, can also indicate a more prolonged recovery.

Can A Concussion Be Serious Even Without Loss Of Consciousness?

One of the biggest misconceptions surrounding concussion is that a person must faint for the injury to be serious. A concussion can occur even when someone never loses consciousness. Symptoms may include headache, dizziness, nausea, blurred vision, sensitivity to light or noise, confusion, difficulty concentrating, unusual fatigue and memory problems. In some cases, symptoms may become more noticeable several hours after the injury. Therefore, simply asking whether someone fainted is not enough to assess the severity of a head injury.

Which Symptoms After A Head Injury Need Emergency Care?

While many concussions can be managed with observation and appropriate medical guidance, certain symptoms following head trauma can indicate a more serious problem. Dr Pandey says doctors are particularly concerned when symptoms worsen rather than improve. Seek urgent medical evaluation if a person develops:

Increasing or severe headache

Repeated vomiting

Increasing confusion or disorientation

Unusual or aggressive behaviour

Seizures

Weakness or numbness

Slurred speech

Increasing drowsiness or difficulty waking up

Unequal pupil size

Loss of coordination

Worsening memory or altered awareness

These symptoms can potentially indicate bleeding or another complication inside the skull and require immediate assessment.

Why Should You Not Return To Sport Too Quickly?

Feeling better does not necessarily mean that the brain has completely recovered. After a concussion, returning to intense physical activity too soon can increase the risk of worsening symptoms and another injury. A second impact before recovery may be particularly dangerous. This is why athletes should not decide on their own when to resume strenuous exercise, contact sports or high-risk activities. Instead, return to activity should happen gradually and according to medical advice, with the intensity increased only when the person remains symptom-free.

What Should You Do After A Suspected Concussion?

Anyone experiencing memory loss, confusion or altered awareness after a significant impact should undergo appropriate medical assessment. Even if the person feels normal later, the episode should not simply be brushed aside. Doctors may assess symptoms, neurological function, the mechanism of injury and other risk factors before deciding whether imaging or further observation is necessary. Rest and a gradual return to normal physical and cognitive activity are generally important parts of recovery.

Jasmin Bhasin's reported experience highlights why concussion cannot be judged solely by whether someone loses consciousness or appears physically injured. A memory gap after a head injury is itself a neurological warning sign that deserves medical attention. Most concussions recover with appropriate care, but worsening headache, repeated vomiting, confusion, seizures, weakness, unusual drowsiness or other changes in neurological function require urgent evaluation. As Dr Pandey puts it, the more important question after a head injury is not simply, "Did the person faint?" but rather, "Did the brain behave differently after the impact?" If the answer is yes, proper neurological assessment is essential.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.