Most people experience occasional forgetfulness, but when it becomes too frequent, it can be a sign of a serious brain health issue. Your memory functions on how the brain's pathways interact with one another, and certain situations can trigger them. Namely, stress, lack of sleep, multitasking, or ageing can cause memory problems, but when they become more frequent, then they need medical attention. India faces a significant healthcare burden due to neurological conditions that affect how people function in their day-to-day lives. When normal forgetfulness interferes with daily activities and accompanies behavioural changes, then medical attention becomes necessary. Only a neurologist can diagnose any brain health-related issues and advise on the best course of action to preserve brain function. On World Brain Day, understanding when normal forgetfulness turns serious is necessary.

What Is Normal Forgetfulness?

Normal forgetfulness is misplacing everyday items occasionally, forgetting names but remembering them later, or walking into a room and forgetting why. This can be attributed to the age-related slowdown of information recall, but it is temporary. Dr Vishal Jain, Senior Consultant, Neurology, ShardaCare-HealthCity, highlights, "Normal forgetfulness usually involves minor lapses that are temporary and do not affect a person's ability to function independently. For example, forgetting where you kept your glasses but finding them later, occasionally missing an appointment, or taking longer to recall a familiar name are common experiences."

He adds, "These episodes become more frequent with age because the brain processes and retrieves information more slowly, but they are not necessarily signs of dementia."

Common Causes Of Everyday Forgetfulness

1. Stress And Anxiety

Stress and anxiety are two causes that are behind memory issues as the level of cortisol secreted increases. Research published in the Biological Psychiatry journal suggests that stress and anxiety can directly affect how your brain processes information and recalls it. This can get worse during high-pressure situations, as stress hormones can affect your brain directly.

2. Poor Sleep

Research published in the Neuroscience Reports highlights that the brain has the habit of collating memories during sleep. When a normal sleep cycle is disrupted, then the problem of memory lapses can occur, leading to forgetfulness. The brain functions on autopilot when oxidative stress and neuroinflammation due to lack of sleep affect it on a prolonged basis.

3. Vitamin Deficiencies

Research published in Obesity Medicine Journal mentions that vitamins such as B12 and vitamin D deficiencies can fuel brain health issues. It starts with minor neuroinflammation and can affect the neural pathways when the brain is starved for essential vitamins.

4. Certain Medications

If you are on medications such as antihistamines, sleep medicines, or some antidepressants, then your brain can become forgetful. A medical specialist, such as a neurologist, can guide you on a safe approach to take these kinds of medications and minimise the side effects that include memory lapses.

5. Menopause And Hormonal Changes

Fluctuations in hormone cycles and/or any changes due to menopause can have an impact on concentration and memory.

When Forgetfulness May Signal Something More Serious

Dr Vishal Jain warns, "Repeatedly asking the same questions, forgetting recently learned information, getting lost in familiar places, struggling to manage finances or medications, having difficulty following conversations, or experiencing confusion about time or place are warning signs that require medical attention."

"Personality changes, poor judgement, language difficulties, and loss of interest in daily activities may also indicate early cognitive impairment or dementia," notes Dr Jain.

Early Signs Of Dementia That You Should Know

Dementia is a neurological disorder whose first sign is frequent memory lapses. These lapses can disrupt your daily life, which can create problems. To preserve your brain health and protect it as it ages, here is how it can show up:

1. Memory Loss That Disrupts Daily Life

Memory loss can disrupt your daily life when it impacts your ability to be present in a current situation. Forgetting where you are or losing a sense of direction while travelling can push people to end up in dangerous situations. Taking your brain health seriously is necessary for better preserving your quality of life.

2. Difficulty Planning Or Solving Problems

You can face issues with planning or solving problems when your memory is unable to follow what your brain is thinking.

3. Problems With Language And Communication

This can be a sign that your brain is struggling with processing information and is unable to send signals to your nervous system to perform a task.

4. Confusion About Time Or Place

A common sign of knowing the exact time or place is how the brain struggles to function.

5. Poor Judgement And Decision-Making

Indecisiveness and facing difficulty making decisions are tell-tale signs that your brain is unable to function properly.

Who Is At Greater Risk Of Memory Decline?

Dr Jain highlights, "It is important to remember that dementia is not the only neurological cause of memory loss. Conditions such as stroke, Parkinson's disease, brain infections, epilepsy, traumatic brain injury, and certain autoimmune disorders can also affect memory and thinking. Early diagnosis is essential because some causes are treatable, while others can be managed more effectively when detected in their initial stages." Those who are at a greater risk of memory decline need to be especially careful. If you are

Adults over 65

Family history of dementia

Diabetes

Hypertension

Obesity

Smoking

Physical inactivity

Social isolation

These factors need to be considered as they have a direct impact on your memory issues.

How To Protect Brain Health And Memory

Dr Jain explains, "Maintaining brain health can also help reduce the risk of cognitive decline. Regular physical activity, a balanced diet, good sleep, controlling blood pressure and diabetes, staying socially engaged, challenging the brain through reading or puzzles, and avoiding smoking and excessive alcohol all support healthy brain function."

When Should You See A Doctor?

A doctor should be consulted when forgetfulness becomes frequent. Here is when you should not delay medical treatment:

Memory loss is worsening.

Family members notice changes.

Daily activities become difficult.

Confusion affects safety

Behavioural changes appear

Dr Jain says, "While occasional forgetfulness is usually a normal part of ageing, persistent or worsening memory problems should never be dismissed as 'just getting older'." Seeking timely evaluation from a neurologist can help identify the cause, provide appropriate treatment, and preserve cognitive function and quality of life for as long as possible."

Also Read: Can Wearables Really Detect Brain Health Problems? Neurologists Explain

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.