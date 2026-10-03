The human body is complicated, and there is a lot going on inside that we don't always get to see. The body does quietly show signs, but with work and a hectic lifestyle, we often tend to ignore them or simply push through. Nutritionist Rashi Chowdhary says, “You can run a company on four hours of sleep. You cannot run your body that way forever.” She talks about certain blood tests that women can consider getting done to understand what may be going on inside their bodies.

As per her post, there can be times when your reports may say “normal” even though you continue to experience symptoms that concern you.

“With everything going on in your life, your body has moved into survival mode. Whatever you are doing today, that activity gets funded. But what rebuilds you for tomorrow, that gets cut,” she adds.

Pay Attention To These Five Tests

1. DHEAS

Look at this if you're realising that even after getting enough sleep, your tiredness is not going away. Even if the result is 45 and the lab range says it is normal, she would want the level to be between 150 and 300.

"And I bet you are sitting at 60. Technically normal, but functionally empty," Rashi says. She also informs that DHEAS drops by around 2 per cent every year after the age of 35, something she feels often goes unnoticed.

2. Progesterone

If you're waking up at 3 AM, experiencing intense cravings before your period or dealing with difficult PMS, the expert recommends testing this hormone.

She stresses that the test needs to be done at the right time, that is, seven days after your ovulation (not randomly). If your lab report shows a progesterone level of around 3 at this stage, she would want it to be closer to 10.

"This gap between 3 and 10 is where your anxiety, early periods, spotting before periods lie," she says.

3. Cortisol

"Dead all day but buzzing at night. That's a cortisol problem," Rashi explains. When you do a morning test and see 6-18, that means nothing because the problem is not the level, it's the timing.

Instead, she recommends a four-point salivary cortisol test, which can provide a better picture of how cortisol levels change throughout the day.

4. Thyroid

Rashi says, "Very obvious but people constantly keep missing it."

Simply checking TSH may not give you the full picture. She recommends also looking at free T3 and free T4, along with thyroid antibodies.

Rashi also mentions that "80 per cent of women who have hypothyroid have Hashimoto's, but it's been undiagnosed."

5. Fasting insulin

If you experience intense cravings that feel difficult to control, she recommends checking this marker. According to her, lab reference ranges can be quite broad, and she would want fasting insulin to be below 5. The last one she mentions is HbA1c. She recommends keeping an eye on this number as well, saying that it should be below 5.3.

It's time to start looking at your body with more love and understanding.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.