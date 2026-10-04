Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla said on Saturday that while the state's reported tuberculosis (TB) indicators are relatively favourable, greater efforts are needed to strengthen case detection, particularly in remote and difficult-to-reach areas, as reported figures may not fully reflect the actual prevalence of the disease.

The Governor called upon the Health Department and district authorities to ensure the effective deployment of the newly provided handheld X-ray machines in remote areas and to regularly monitor their use and outcomes to strengthen early detection.

Bhalla on Saturday graced the distribution ceremony of Nutritional Food Baskets to TB (Tuberculosis) patients and family caregivers at the MSFDS, Imphal.

The initiative is being supported by National Thermal Power Corporation Limited (NTPC), a Nikshay Mitra, under its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative as part of the TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan under the National TB Elimination Programme.

The nutritional support aims to provide essential nutritional assistance to TB patients during their treatment and recovery.

Under its CSR initiative, the NTPC has sanctioned around Rs 2.9 crore to support the provision of six months of nutritional assistance to around 1,800 TB patients and their families across all districts of Manipur.

The Governor led the distribution of nutritional food baskets to TB patients and their family caregivers, as well as handheld AI-enabled X-ray machines to health officials from across the state, including Deputy Commissioners present at the programme, to strengthen TB screening and early detection, particularly in remote areas.

Highlighting the importance of sustained support for TB patients and their families, the Governor welcomed NTPC's nutritional support initiative for around 1,800 patients and expressed hope that it could be extended to cover more patients as additional cases are identified.

He also urged community leaders and organisations to come forward as Nikshay Mitras and provide nutritional, emotional and social support to patients, stressing that a coordinated effort involving government agencies, corporate partners, healthcare workers and communities is essential to achieving a TB-free Manipur and TB-free India.

NTPC Chairman and Managing Director Gurdeep Singh reaffirmed the Corporation's commitment to supporting the TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan through its CSR initiatives, describing the nutritional assistance as a meaningful intervention in supporting patients through their treatment journey.

He expressed NTPC's readiness to extend support under the Nikshay Mitra initiative as required and emphasised that timely screening, complete treatment, adequate nutrition and community support are critical to eliminating TB.

Chief Secretary Rajeev Singh Thakur, expressed appreciation to NTPC for its generous financial support towards nutritional assistance for TB patients, noting that the partnership significantly strengthens the state's TB elimination efforts.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)