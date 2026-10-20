The Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY) has come as a major relief for a family in Maharashtra's Jalna district, where two siblings suffering from thalassemia are receiving free treatment at Sanjivani Hospital.

For the family of Sandeep Sable, who lives in Nutan Vasahat locality of Jalna, managing the expenses of treating two children suffering from a serious blood disorder had become a major financial challenge. However, medical assistance under the Centre's flagship healthcare scheme has helped the family continue their children's treatment without bearing the entire financial burden.

Sable's son, Sambodhi, began experiencing health problems when he was around one year old. Medical examinations subsequently confirmed that he was suffering from thalassemia, a genetic blood disorder that can require regular blood transfusions.

Initially, Sable used his personal savings to arrange treatment for his son. However, the recurring medical expenses gradually became difficult for the family to manage.

During this period, doctors informed the family about the benefits available under the Ayushman Bharat scheme. Following this, Sambodhi's treatment was started free of cost under the scheme.

The family's difficulties increased further when, approximately four years later, their daughter, Sanghpriya, was also diagnosed with thalassemia.

With the diagnosis of their second child, the family faced the challenge of arranging regular medical care for both siblings. Subsequently, Sanghpriya's treatment was also brought under the Ayushman Bharat scheme.

According to the family, both children require blood transfusions approximately every 21 days, making continuous medical care essential.

Sable said the healthcare assistance provided under the scheme had significantly reduced the family's financial burden and ensured that both children could continue receiving necessary treatment.

Expressing gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Central government, he said the scheme had provided crucial support to his family during a difficult period.

He also appealed to other eligible families facing financial difficulties in accessing healthcare to obtain information about the scheme and avail themselves of its benefits.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)