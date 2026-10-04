What do most of us do when we want tips to improve our health? The first step is searching the internet for easy tips. Fitness tips and trends have become a buzzword on social media. Whether it's drinking detox teas or following diet plans, we often flex how we are trying to take care of ourselves.

But some fitness trends that sound good are actually red flags, according to nutritionist Nmami Agarwal.

In her latest video, the Nmami Life founder explains that some trends, such as eating too little, may sound like disciplined habits but end up damaging your body.

She mentions that these trends often have ill-effects on the body that viral videos or trends do not focus on.

Nutritionist Advises Against Some Fitness Trends

Agarwal says that one of the biggest trends that she hears people talk about is consuming only 1,000 calories to lose weight.

This amount is barely enough to sustain basic organ functions, according to Agarwal. Eating so little means that our body will slow down its metabolism to protect us. This can lead to health issues in the long run.

Another trend that Agarwal advises against is completely cutting carbs from our daily diet. The nutritionist states that glucose is the main source of energy for the brain, and not eating carbs can affect our focus, attention span, and mood negatively.

Replacing main meals with detox drinks is another trend that Agarwal calls a red flag.

She states that the kidneys and liver automatically filter out toxins from the body constantly. She advises her followers to drink adequate water and eat their main meals instead of focusing on detox drinks.

She says that if our nutrition plan sounds extreme, it likely requires a rethink.

"Real wellness is about giving your body what it actually needs to function, feel energised, and thrive. Because the goal isn't to win at restriction. It's to build habits your body can thank you for," the nutritionist adds.



She asks her followers to stick to the basics so that their body gets proper nutrition.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.