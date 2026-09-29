Menopause is a natural stage of life, but when it happens earlier than expected, it can impact more than just your reproductive health. Menopause before the age of 45 is considered early menopause, while menopause before 40 is known as premature menopause. According to Dr Vivek Tandon, Director and Head, Cardiology, ShardaCare - Healthcity, women who experience menopause earlier may have a higher risk of cardiovascular disease, especially if they also have conditions such as high blood pressure, diabetes, obesity, smoking or high cholesterol.

The link between early menopause and heart health is important because heart disease is one of the major health concerns for women. Recognising early menopause as a possible heart risk can help women and doctors focus on prevention and screening before cardiovascular problems develop.

How Does Early Menopause Affect Heart Health?

One of the key factors is the decline in oestrogen. This hormone has several protective effects on the cardiovascular system. It helps maintain healthy blood vessels, supports the inner lining of arteries and influences cholesterol levels. Dr Tandon said, "When oestrogen levels fall earlier than expected, these protective effects are lost sooner, potentially contributing to changes in blood pressure, cholesterol, blood vessel function and metabolism."

Dr Amit Kumar, Associate Director & Head - Interventional Cardiology, Sarvodaya Hospital, Sector-8, Faridabad, says early menopause can significantly accelerate a woman's risk of cardiovascular disease. He said, "It helps maintain flexible, elastic blood vessels, supports healthy endothelial function, promotes favorable cholesterol levels by keeping LDL low and HDL high, and regulates vascular inflammation.

"When oestrogen levels drop prematurely, this protective shield disappears early."

What Is the Link Between Oestrogen And Cholesterol?

Oestrogen plays a role in maintaining a healthier cholesterol profile. It is associated with lower levels of LDL, often called "bad" cholesterol, and higher levels of HDL, or "good" cholesterol.

After menopause, hormonal changes can cause changes in cholesterol levels. When menopause occurs early, these changes may begin at a younger age. However, early menopause does not mean that a woman will definitely develop heart disease. Family history, lifestyle, existing medical conditions and the underlying reason for early menopause also matter.

Other Heart Risk Factors Can Add To The Risk

The cardiovascular impact of early menopause can become more important when other risk factors are present. These include:

High blood pressure: Persistently elevated blood pressure can put extra strain on the heart and blood vessels.

Persistently elevated blood pressure can put extra strain on the heart and blood vessels. Diabetes: High blood sugar can damage blood vessels and increase cardiovascular risk.

High blood sugar can damage blood vessels and increase cardiovascular risk. High cholesterol: Excess LDL cholesterol can contribute to plaque buildup in arteries.

Excess LDL cholesterol can contribute to plaque buildup in arteries. Obesity: Excess body weight can increase the risk of high blood pressure, diabetes and abnormal cholesterol.

Excess body weight can increase the risk of high blood pressure, diabetes and abnormal cholesterol. Smoking: Tobacco use damages blood vessels and increases the risk of heart disease.

Tobacco use damages blood vessels and increases the risk of heart disease. Physical inactivity: A sedentary lifestyle can contribute to weight gain and other cardiovascular risk factors.

A sedentary lifestyle can contribute to weight gain and other cardiovascular risk factors. Family history: Having close relatives with cardiovascular disease can increase an individual's risk.

This means early menopause should be considered as one part of a woman's overall cardiovascular health rather than as a direct cause of heart disease.

Why Is Early Screening Important

Women who experience menopause before 45 should discuss their cardiovascular risk. Instead of waiting for symptoms such as chest pain or breathlessness to appear, regular monitoring can help identify risk factors earlier. ""Regular monitoring of blood pressure, blood sugar and cholesterol, along with maintaining a healthy weight, exercising regularly, eating a balanced diet, avoiding smoking and managing stress can help reduce overall heart risk," said Dr Tandon.

Can Women Reduce Their Heart Risk?

Early menopause itself cannot always be prevented, particularly when it is related to certain medical conditions or surgical removal of the ovaries. However, women can take steps to manage other factors that influence cardiovascular health. Regular physical activity, a balanced diet, adequate sleep, stress management and avoiding tobacco can all help to improve heart health.

"Recognising early menopause as a potential cardiovascular risk marker can encourage earlier screening and preventive care, rather than waiting for symptoms of heart disease to appear," added Dr Tandon.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.