Virat Kohli has long been known for his intense approach to fitness, but his transformation over the years represents more than a change in physique. His commitment to training has also highlighted how physical fitness can influence mental wellbeing, discipline and overall quality of life. The former India captain recently scored his 86th international century, remaining unbeaten on 139 against the West Indies in Thiruvananthapuram on September 27, 2026. While elite athletes operate at a level that most people do not need to replicate, the principles behind maintaining a consistent fitness routine can offer useful lessons for everyone. According to Dr Dharam Pandey, Physiotherapy, ShardaCare - Healthcity, physical and mental health are closely connected. Exercise can influence mood, stress, sleep, confidence and cognitive function, while mental discipline can determine how consistently a person maintains healthy habits.

Fitness Is As Much About The Mind As The Body

Exercise places a controlled physical demand on the body, but its effects are not limited to muscles and cardiovascular fitness. "Physical activity stimulates the release of neurotransmitters and other signalling molecules associated with mood regulation and wellbeing," explains Dr Pandey. This is one reason people may feel more energetic, positive or mentally refreshed after exercising.

For people following a regular workout routine, the psychological benefits can extend beyond the immediate post-workout feeling. Exercise can add structure to the day, create a sense of achievement and improve confidence as physical abilities gradually improve. This mind-body connection can become particularly important when someone is trying to maintain healthy habits over the long term.

Discipline Matters More Than Motivation

Motivation can help someone start exercising, but it is unlikely to remain at the same level every day. This is where discipline and routine become important. "Motivation fluctuates, whereas consistency comes from developing routines and habits," says Dr Pandey. A sustainable fitness routine can include strength training, cardiovascular exercise, mobility work and adequate recovery. However, there is no single formula that works for everyone. Exercise intensity and frequency should take into account a person's age, fitness level, medical conditions and individual goals.

For the general population, staying fit does not require following an athlete-level training programme. Regular brisk walking, resistance exercises, cycling, swimming or recreational sports can all contribute to physical and mental wellbeing.

Can Exercise Help With Stress?

Modern lifestyles can leave people dealing with prolonged physical and psychological stress. Chronic stress can affect sleep, appetite, concentration, blood pressure and emotional wellbeing. Exercise can provide a healthy outlet for some of that accumulated tension and may help regulate the body's stress response. However, more exercise is not always better. "Exercise should not become another source of pressure," Dr Pandey cautions. Training excessively while ignoring fatigue, persistent pain or inadequate recovery can place additional physical and psychological stress on the body. The goal should therefore be to find a level of activity that challenges the body without constantly pushing it beyond its ability to recover.

Strength Training Can Build Physical And Mental Resilience

Resistance training is particularly useful as people get older because maintaining muscle strength becomes increasingly important for mobility, balance and everyday activities. But the benefits may not stop at physical strength. Being able to lift a heavier weight, perform additional repetitions or complete an exercise that previously felt difficult can create a sense of progress and accomplishment. That experience can reinforce confidence and encourage people to continue exercising. For adults, combining resistance training with aerobic activity can provide a more comprehensive fitness routine than focusing exclusively on one form of exercise. The key is to choose exercises that are appropriate for the person's current ability and gradually increase the challenge.

Sleep And Recovery Are Part Of Fitness Too

A fitness routine is not simply about how hard or how often you train. Recovery is equally important. Adequate sleep plays a role in mood, concentration, appetite regulation and physical recovery. Persistent sleep deprivation can affect exercise performance and make it more difficult to maintain healthy eating and activity habits. That makes sleep, nutrition, hydration and rest days important components of a long-term fitness routine. For someone trying to improve their fitness, constantly adding more workouts while neglecting recovery may ultimately make it harder to stay consistent.

The Mind-Body Connection Works Both Ways

The relationship between physical and mental health is not one-directional. Someone experiencing prolonged stress may find it harder to exercise, eat well or sleep properly. At the same time, becoming physically inactive can contribute to lower energy, poorer mood and reduced confidence. Creating manageable habits can help interrupt this cycle. Instead of attempting a dramatic transformation overnight, people can begin with realistic changes such as walking regularly, adding two or three strength-training sessions a week, improving sleep consistency and reducing the amount of time spent sitting. Small improvements that can be repeated consistently are often more sustainable than an extreme routine that becomes difficult to maintain.

You Don't Have To Train Like Virat Kohli

Elite athletes have highly structured training programmes because their professional performance demands it. For most people, that level of training is neither necessary nor realistic. The more useful lesson is the importance of making physical activity a regular part of life.

Whether it is a daily walk, a few strength-training sessions each week, cycling, swimming or playing a sport, regular movement can support both physical and mental wellbeing. As Dr Pandey puts it, fitness is not simply about building a stronger body. It is also about developing habits that support mental resilience, recovery and consistency. Virat Kohli's fitness journey may be far removed from the routine of an average person, but the underlying principle is relatable: fitness involves both the body and the mind. Exercise can support mood, stress management, sleep, confidence and physical health, while discipline and realistic habits help make those benefits sustainable.

The goal does not have to be an athlete's physique or performance. A healthier approach is to find a routine that fits your lifestyle, progress gradually and give recovery the same importance as training. This article is for general informational purposes and does not replace individual medical or physiotherapy advice

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.