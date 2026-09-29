People usually assume emotional stress as a mental health problem. However, its effects can go far beyond your mood and emotions only. When a person experiences stress, the body releases hormones such as adrenaline and cortisol. These hormones make the heart beat faster and raise blood pressure, helping the body manage perceived threat. While this response is normal for short periods, repeated or prolonged stress can put additional strain on the cardiovascular system.

According to Dr Akhil Rustagi, Senior Director & HoD, Cardiology, ShardaCare - Healthcity, long-term emotional stress can contribute to high blood pressure, inflammation, poor sleep and unhealthy habits such as smoking, excessive alcohol intake, overeating and physical inactivity. "Stress can also cause palpitations, chest discomfort and a sensation of a racing or pounding heart. While these symptoms are often related to anxiety or stress, they should not automatically be dismissed as emotional, particularly when they are new, severe or persistent," said Dr Rustagi.

How Does Emotional Stress Affect The Heart?

When the brain experiences stress, the body switches into a "fight-or-flight" response. Adrenaline increases the heart rate and makes the heart pump harder, while blood pressure rises. Cortisol also helps the body respond to stress by changing metabolism and other functions. Speaking to NDTV, Dr Amit Kumar Gupta, Senior Consultant & Head - Cardiology, Sarvodaya Hospital, Mathura, said, "While this response evolved to protect you from immediate physical danger, long-term or sudden overwhelming emotional stress places a heavy burden on your cardiovascular system."

Can Stress Raise Blood Pressure?

Repeated stress can cause frequent surge in blood pressure. If a person is constantly stressed, these repeated spikes may cause persistent high blood pressure, which is a major risk factor for heart disease and stroke. Stress can also make it harder for people to maintain healthy habits. Someone under prolonged emotional pressure may sleep poorly, skip physical activity or rely on smoking, alcohol or unhealthy food to cope. Over time, these behaviours can further increase the risk of cardiovascular disease.

Stress, Inflammation And Blood Vessels

Chronic stress may also affect blood vessels and inflammation. According to Dr Gupta, prolonged exposure to stress hormones such as cortisol can contribute to systemic inflammation and may affect the lining of blood vessels.

Over time, several other factors linked to chronic stress can contribute to the development of plaque in arteries. Stress-related changes in blood pressure, sleep, diet and physical activity can therefore have an indirect as well as direct effect on cardiovascular health.

"Long-term emotional stress may contribute to persistently elevated blood pressure, inflammation, poor sleep and unhealthy coping behaviours such as smoking, excessive alcohol consumption, overeating or physical inactivity," said Dr Rustagi.

What Is Broken Heart Syndrome?

In rare cases, sudden and intense emotional stress can temporarily weaken the heart muscle. This condition is known as Takotsubo syndrome or stress cardiomyopathy, and is sometimes called "broken heart syndrome". It can occur after severe emotional experiences such as grief or intense distress. The condition can cause symptoms that resemble a heart attack, including chest pain and breathlessness. Although the weakening of the heart muscle is usually temporary, it is important to get checked by a doctor because its symptoms can be difficult to distinguish from those of a heart attack.

How Can You Protect Your Heart From Stress?

Managing emotional stress is an important part of protecting cardiovascular health. Some helpful measures include:

Stay physically active: Regular exercise can help reduce stress and support healthy blood pressure and heart function.

Regular exercise can help reduce stress and support healthy blood pressure and heart function. Get adequate sleep: Poor sleep can increase stress and make it harder for the body to recover.

Poor sleep can increase stress and make it harder for the body to recover. Practice relaxation techniques: Mindfulness, breathing exercises and other relaxation methods can help calm the body's stress response.

Mindfulness, breathing exercises and other relaxation methods can help calm the body's stress response. Maintain social connections: Talking to trusted family members, friends or other sources of emotional support can make stressful periods easier to manage.

Talking to trusted family members, friends or other sources of emotional support can make stressful periods easier to manage. Eat a balanced diet: Healthy eating supports heart health and can prevent stress-related overeating from becoming a long-term habit.

Healthy eating supports heart health and can prevent stress-related overeating from becoming a long-term habit. Avoid unhealthy coping habits: Smoking, excessive alcohol consumption and physical inactivity can worsen cardiovascular risk.

"Managing stress is therefore an important part of cardiovascular prevention. Regular physical activity, adequate sleep, relaxation techniques, social support and healthy eating can help. People with persistent stress, anxiety or recurrent heart-related symptoms should discuss them with a healthcare professional rather than self-diagnosing," said Dr Rustagi.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.