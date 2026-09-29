Many people underestimate the importance of sleep, often prioritising work, social obligations, and screen time instead. However, consistently getting less than 6 hours of sleep can lead to more than just waking up tired. Over time, chronic sleep deprivation can negatively impact multiple body systems, particularly cardiovascular health. Sleep is crucial for the body's recovery, especially concerning the cardiovascular system.

During adequate sleep, heart rate and blood pressure drop, which allows the heart and blood vessels to relax. Conversely, a lack of sleep reduces recovery time, leading to increased blood pressure and heightened activity of the sympathetic nervous system, responsible for the body's fight-or-flight response. This imbalance may trigger changes in stress hormones, keeping the body in a constant state of alertness instead of allowing it to recover.

The repercussions of sleep deprivation extend beyond hypertension. Sleep is vital for regulating hormones that control appetite, blood sugar levels, and metabolism. People who do not get enough sleep often experience heightened cravings for high-calorie foods and may lack the motivation to exercise. Over time, these factors can contribute to increased body weight, obesity, and poor blood sugar management, which are major risk factors for cardiovascular disease.

It is also important to distinguish between occasional poor sleep and chronic sleep deprivation. A single night of insufficient sleep does not have the same long-term effects as consistently sleeping only five to six hours a night. The real danger arises when inadequate sleep becomes a habitual part of daily life.

Additionally, the quality of sleep matters just as much as its duration. One can sleep for seven or eight hours yet still experience poor quality sleep due to issues like breathing problems, sleep disturbances, stress, medication side effects, or underlying health conditions. Therefore, sleep issues should not be ignored as they can adversely affect overall health.

How to fix your sleep cycle

Improving sleep does not rely only on lifestyle changes. Maintaining a regular sleep-wake schedule can help set the body's internal clock. Avoiding caffeine late in the day, refraining from heavy meals before bedtime, and minimising alcohol consumption are effective strategies for enhancing sleep quality. Furthermore, removing distractions from the bedroom can facilitate a more restful environment.

Individuals who regularly struggle to fall asleep, frequently wake during the night, or experience excessive daytime sleepiness should seek medical advice. Identifying potential underlying conditions is crucial for addressing insomnia.

Incorporating quality sleep into your lifestyle is vital for preventing heart disease. It should complement a regimen of regular physical activity, healthy eating habits, maintaining a healthy weight, managing blood pressure and blood sugar levels, and avoiding tobacco products.

While your heart continues to function during sleep, it benefits from a crucial period of rest. Missing this opportunity for recuperation can lead to severe consequences beyond daytime fatigue. Therefore, prioritising quality, restorative sleep can greatly enhance overall wellness, particularly heart health.

(Dr. Anand Kumar Pandey, Principal Director - Interventional Cardiology & Head of Heart Failure Program, Max Super Speciality Hospital, Vaishali)

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