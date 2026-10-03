Actor Nushrratt Bharuccha has been airlifted to Mumbai after suffering a spinal fracture in Bali. The actor was in Bali for a work-cum-holiday trip when the accident occurred. She was initially admitted to a hospital in Bali and remained under medical observation. Following further evaluation, her team confirmed that she would need a spine surgery and arrangements were made to bring her back to Mumbai by air ambulance. She has now returned to Mumbai, with videos showing her being transported on a stretcher after her arrival.

According to reports, Bharuccha's surgery is scheduled to take place in Mumbai. Her team has also indicated that she will need adequate time to rest and recover. While further details about the exact type and severity of her spinal fracture have not been shared, the incident highlights how injuries to the spine can sometimes need prolonged treatment and rehabilitation. The long-term effects depend on factors such as the location and severity of the fracture, whether nerves or the spinal cord are affected, and other factors.

Long-Term Impact Of Spinal Injuries

A spinal fracture does not always lead to permanent disability. Many people recover with appropriate treatment, rest and rehabilitation. However, the long-term impact can vary depending on where the fracture occurs, how severe it is and whether nearby nerves or the spinal cord are affected. Here are some of the long-term side effects of spinal injuries.

1. Persistent Back Pain

Back pain can continue even after a fractured bone has healed. In some cases, changes in the shape or alignment of the spine can add extra stress on the muscles, joints and ligaments around it. This can lead to discomfort or chronic pain. The pain may become more noticeable while sitting, standing or doing certain physical activities.

2. Nerve-Related Pain

A spinal fracture can sometimes irritate or add pressure on nearby nerves. This may cause symptoms such as shooting pain, tingling, numbness or weakness in the back, arms or legs, depending on the location of the injury. Nerve-related symptoms may be present even after the fracture has healed. The severity of these symptoms depend on whether the nerves or spinal cord were affected.

3. Reduced Movement And Flexibility

A spinal injury can make normal movements more difficult. Bending, twisting, lifting objects or sitting in one position for a long time may become uncomfortable. During recovery, doctors may recommend physiotherapy and strengthening exercises. These can help improve movement, flexibility and muscle strength without putting unnecessary stress on the spine.

4. Changes In Posture Or Height

Certain spinal fractures, particularly compression fractures, can cause part of the vertebra to become compressed. As the spine heals, this may result in some loss of height or a more curved upper back. If a person develops multiple spinal fractures, these changes can become more noticeable. Changes in posture may also cause discomfort.

5. Muscle Weakness And Deconditioning

When you spend a long period resting or avoiding physical activity, it can cause the muscles around the back and other parts of the body to become weaker. Reduced activity can also lower overall stamina. Once your doctor says that movement is safe, a rehabilitation programme can help gradually rebuild muscle strength and physical endurance.

6. Impact On Daily Activities

Even after a spinal fracture has healed, some people may find certain everyday activities to be more difficult than before. Climbing stairs, carrying objects, exercising, travelling or sitting for long periods may cause discomfort or fatigue. How much of your daily life is affected depends on the severity and location of the injury and how well the person responds to treatment and rehabilitation.

7. Spinal Cord Complications In Severe Injuries

A spinal fracture is not the same as a spinal cord injury. However, in severe cases, a fractured or displaced vertebra can damage or compress the spinal cord. This can have much more serious consequences, including problems with sensation, muscle control or movement below the affected area.

The recovery period after a spinal fracture varies considerably. Some fractures heal with medication, activity modification and rehabilitation, while others may require surgery. A spinal fracture can take around 6-12 weeks to heal, although symptoms and functional recovery can take longer.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.