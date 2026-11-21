Ask a parent how they look after their child's bones and the answer usually involves a bottle. Calcium syrup, vitamin D drops, a fortified health drink stirred into the evening milk. These are well-meant habits, and for a child with a genuine gap in their diet they have a place. But bone strength cannot be bought off a pharmacy shelf alone. A child who spends the day indoors and takes every supplement on schedule can end up with weaker bone than one who spends an hour running around a playground.

The simplest way to understand this is that bones follow use. This idea, known as Wolff's law, says that when a bone is loaded, the body builds it stronger. When loading stops, the body has less reason to maintain that strength. For children, running, jumping and skipping are part of building the skeleton. It is not just a way of burning off energy. Each landing bends the bone by a microscopic amount. The cells inside it respond by laying down more mineral where the stress is highest. Calcium in the blood is the raw material. But movement is what tells the body where to put it. Hence, a few minutes of jumping or skipping several times a week has been linked with better bone density in children. Extra calcium adds little once basic dietary needs are met.

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Timing is everything. Around 90 percent of adult peak bone mass is in place by the late teens or early twenties. A large share is laid down during the pubertal growth spurt. That is roughly ages 10 to 14 in girls and 12 to 16 in boys. That window does not reopen. Even a 10 percent gain in peak bone mass is estimated to delay osteoporosis by about a decade. Indians already tend to have fragility fractures 10 to 12 years earlier than people in Western countries, so childhood habits carry extra weight here.

Current habits are not helping. Studies of Indian preschoolers put average daily screen time at around 2.7 hours, well above the recommended limit of one hour. A school screening of 934 children aged 8 to 15 in Bhopal found that more than half reported back or spinal pain in the previous year. Long hours of sitting and very little impact make a poor combination for a growing skeleton. Recent studies call for children to spend more time on playgrounds and less on screens.

There must be a target of at least an hour of playtime in a day. The WHO, in fact, recommends at least 60 minutes of active movement daily for children aged 5 to 17. Bone-strengthening activities such as jumping, skipping or sport should be done at least three days a week. Those activities can be part of the same daily hour, so no extra time is needed. Rope skipping, hopscotch, running games, football, badminton and climbing frames all count. Swimming and cycling are good for fitness but load bones less. They work best alongside jumping games.

Sunlight matters too. School hours and tuition classes keep many children indoors through the middle of the day. Outdoor play delivers bone loading and sun exposure together. Tablets and smartphones can't do that. Late afternoon and early morning suit cities where heat or air quality is a concern.

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Supplements should do what the name says: Supplementing a diet that falls short. The first step is to look at what the child actually eats, including enough calcium, protein and vitamin D. After the age of one, children need 600 IU of vitamin D in total each day. That includes what comes from food and sunlight. It does not mean every child needs a 600 IU tablet. Supplements come in when the diet is inadequate or there is a specific clinical need, such as a restricted diet or a condition affecting absorption. That decision is best made with a paediatrician.

Small changes at home help. A fixed time for outdoor play, if treated as seriously as homework, will make it far more likely to happen. Cutting back on recreational screens frees up hours that often go unnoticed. A diet with dairy, lentils, green vegetables and adequate protein covers most children's needs.

As one orthopaedic surgeon puts it, "We are quick to buy children a calcium supplement, but how often do we ask whether they get an hour to run and play? Bones need both nutrition and a reason to grow stronger."

(Dr. Naman Wahal, Senior Consultant and Unit Head, Orthopaedics at Fortis Escorts, New Delhi)

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