Mamaearth co-founder Ghazal Alagh recently spoke about dealing with severe period pain for nearly 37 years. She also revealed that her cramps were once so intense that she relied heavily on painkillers and would sometimes have to skip going to office. In a recent post on Instagram, Alagh shared that she had been taking three doses of Meftal three times a day for three days during her periods because of the severity of the pain. After trying different approaches and nearly 37 years, she started taking three nutritional supplements daily and gradually noticed a reduction in her menstrual pain.

"I was having three Meftals, three times, three days in a month, because my period pain was so bad. So, last year, I realised that by adding three nutritional supplements, my period pain was reducing month on month. Today, I take zero Meftals when I'm down," said Alagh.

She added, "Myo-inositol, omega and magnesium. You add these three in your diet as daily supplements, my period pain has gone down to negligible. And it took me 37 years to figure this out." She added that her pain has now reduced to a negligible level and that she no longer needs Meftal during her periods. Read on to know if these supplements really help.

Can Supplements Really Reduce Period Cramps?

Menstrual cramps, also known as dysmenorrhoea, are caused by increased production of prostaglandins. These trigger contractions of the uterus which causes pain. Supplements have been studied as a way of reducing this process, but the evidence is mixed. The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists says vitamin B1 and magnesium may help some women with painful periods. However, there is not enough research to recommend them as established treatments. Here are the three supplements that Alagh takes to manage her menstrual cramps.

1. Magnesium

Magnesium is one of the supplements that Alagh mentioned. It is involved in muscle function and may help relax muscles, which could help reduce the intensity of uterine contractions. Some research has found that magnesium may reduce menstrual pain, but studies have used different doses and treatment schedules, making it difficult to establish a standard approach.

2. Omega-3 fatty acids

Omega-3 fatty acids, commonly found in fish oil supplements, have also been studied for menstrual cramps. They may have anti-inflammatory effects and could impact prostaglandin activity which causes menstrual pain. Some studies have reported less period pain among women taking fish oil, but the evidence remains limited. A review found only limited evidence for fish oil, and therefore, more research is needed before it can be considered a reliable treatment for dysmenorrhoea.

3. Myo-inositol

Myo-inositol is a naturally occurring compound involved in cell signalling and is recommended for metabolic and reproductive health. However, its role in treating period cramps specifically is lesser known than that of magnesium or omega-3 fatty acids. Hence, Alagh's experience with myo-inositol should not be interpreted as proof that it can directly treat menstrual pain.

Why Severe Period Pain Should Not Be Ignored

Supplements may provide some relief, but severe menstrual pain needs medical attention. Period pain that interferes with work, sleep, exercise or daily activities should not simply be seen as a normal part of menstruation. Very painful periods can sometimes happen due to conditions such as endometriosis, adenomyosis, fibroids or pelvic inflammatory disease. Severe cramps accompanied by vomiting, fainting or significant disruption to normal activities also need medical attention.

Should You Take Painkillers Every Month?

Painkillers such as mefenamic acid, which is an NSAID found in medicines such as Meftal, can be helpful for menstrual cramps. However, they should not be repeatedly self-medicated or taken in higher-than-recommended doses. When you use NSAIDs inappropriately or in the long-term, it can lead to acidity, stomach irritation and, in some cases, ulcers or gastrointestinal bleeding. They can also affect kidney function, particularly in people with kidney disease or with prolonged use.

Alagh's experience shows that supplements may be helpful for some women, but it does not prove that the same combination will work for everyone. Anyone experiencing severe or persistent period pain should first speak to a gynaecologist to identify the possible cause. If supplements are appropriate, the doctor can also advise which one is suitable, the right dose and whether it could interact with existing medicines or health conditions.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.