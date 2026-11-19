This International Men's Day, it may be time to ask Indian men a question that goes beyond how much they can lift, how many steps they walk or how much protein they consume: Are they actually healthier? From crowded gyms and strength-training programmes to protein powders, wearable fitness trackers and elaborate nutrition routines, fitness has become an increasingly visible part of the modern Indian man's lifestyle. There is greater awareness about exercise, muscle building and maintaining a certain physique . However, this growing fitness consciousness does not necessarily mean that men are paying equal attention to their overall health.