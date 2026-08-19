Actor Kartik Aaryan has reportedly suffered a knee injury while shooting for director Kabir Khan's upcoming film. The 35-year-old actor was taken to Fortis Raheja Hospital in Mahim, Mumbai, where he underwent surgery. The injury comes as Aaryan continues to work with Khan following their collaboration on the 2024 sports drama Chandu Champion. The actor was recently named Best Actor at the 72nd National Film Awards for his portrayal of Paralympic gold medallist Murlikant Petkar in the film. He shared the honour with Malayalam superstar Mammootty. While details of Aaryan's knee injury have not been publicly disclosed, his reported surgery raises an important question: Does every serious knee injury require an operation?Doctors say the answer is no. Whether surgery is required depends largely on what structures inside the knee have been injured, how severe the damage is and how much stability and function the person needs.

Why Some Knee Injuries Need Surgery

According to Dr Ananya Sharma, Senior Consultant, Orthopaedics, Amrita Hospital, Faridabad, a knee injury can initially appear straightforward. "A knee injury can seem deceptively simple in the first few hours. Pain, swelling and difficulty walking are common after a fall or awkward twist, but medically, what matters is not how dramatic the pain feels; it is what has been damaged inside the joint," she says. Knee injuries can involve the ligaments, meniscus, cartilage, bones or surrounding muscles and tendons. Some injuries heal effectively with conservative treatment, while others can leave the joint unstable or mechanically damaged if they are not appropriately treated. Dr Sharma says that without access to Aaryan's medical records, it would not be appropriate to speculate about the exact nature of his injury.

However, she explains that surgery may be considered when the knee is mechanically unstable, when there is a complete ligament tear in a highly active individual, when a meniscus has a displaced tear that can be repaired, or when the knee becomes locked. Significant cartilage damage, certain fractures and persistent instability despite rehabilitation can also make surgery more appropriate.

Does A Torn ACL Always Need Surgery?

The anterior cruciate ligament, or ACL, is one of the most commonly discussed serious knee injuries, particularly among athletes. An ACL tear does not automatically mean that a person needs surgery. Treatment depends on factors such as the person's age, activity level, symptoms, knee stability, associated injuries and future physical demands. For someone involved in sports or activities requiring frequent pivoting, sudden changes in direction or jumping, persistent instability can become a major concern.

When Can Rehabilitation Be Enough?

Some knee injuries can be successfully managed without surgery. Minor ligament sprains, muscle injuries and certain stable meniscal tears may improve with rest, progressive strengthening, movement rehabilitation and physiotherapy. Research has also challenged the idea that every ACL tear in a young, active person must immediately be reconstructed.

The KANON trial, which followed 121 young, active adults with ACL injuries, compared early reconstruction with rehabilitation followed by optional surgery. At five years, the rehabilitation-first strategy produced comparable outcomes on several measures, with some participants eventually undergoing reconstruction when needed. A later randomised COMPARE trial similarly found that a significant proportion of patients initially assigned to rehabilitation did not ultimately require ACL reconstruction. This means that treatment should be individualised rather than based solely on an MRI finding.

Warning Signs That Need Medical Attention

Following a knee injury, certain symptoms should prompt an orthopaedic evaluation. These include:

Rapid or significant swelling

Inability to put weight on the affected leg

The knee locking or getting stuck

Repeated episodes of the knee giving way

Persistent instability

Severe or worsening pain

Difficulty fully bending or straightening the knee

Rapid swelling after an injury can sometimes indicate significant internal damage, including bleeding within the joint, and should not be ignored.

Why Athletes May Need A Different Approach

For an actor performing physically demanding action sequences or an athlete returning to competitive sport, the standard for recovery may be different from that of someone who simply wants to walk comfortably. A person may be able to perform routine daily activities but still lack the stability, strength or neuromuscular control required for jumping, sprinting, pivoting or performing stunts. This is why rehabilitation is often focused not only on pain relief but also on restoring strength, movement, balance and confidence in the joint.

Surgery Should Not Be Based On An MRI Alone

One of the most important changes in modern orthopaedics is the move away from treating scans rather than patients. A ligament tear visible on an MRI does not automatically determine whether surgery is necessary. Doctors consider the person's symptoms, physical examination, functional limitations, activity level and associated injuries before recommending a treatment plan. "The modern question is therefore not simply, 'Is the ligament torn?' It is: Can we make this knee stable, functional and safe for the demands that this person puts on it?" says Dr Sharma. Knee surgery can be necessary after certain serious injuries, but an injury does not automatically mean an operation.

Some patients recover successfully with structured rehabilitation, while others may require surgery to restore stability or repair damaged structures. The decision depends on the nature of the injury, the person's symptoms, activity requirements and response to rehabilitation. In cases like Kartik Aaryan's, the exact reason for surgery cannot be determined without knowing his medical diagnosis. For anyone suffering a knee injury, persistent swelling, locking, instability or difficulty bearing weight should be evaluated by an orthopaedic specialist rather than ignored or self-treated. As Dr Sharma puts it, the goal of treatment should not simply be to fix what appears on an MRI, but to restore a knee that is stable, functional and capable of meeting the demands placed on it.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.