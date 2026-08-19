Triphala is an Indian traditional mixture of three ingredients, such as Amalaki (amla), Bibhitaki, and Haritaki. The herbal formulation is generally prescribed for those who are dealing with digestive issues such as an inflamed gut, bloating, or irregular bowel movements. Triphala for gut health is used in a precise manner, as the individual ingredients in the formulation work to repair the digestive tract in varied ways. Your digestive health can benefit from the consumption of triphala powder, as the amla in it can help reduce inflammation; bibhitaki works on supplying antioxidants and functions as an anti-inflammatory, and haritaki in triphala functions as a potent anti-inflammatory. The three-fruit combination primarily works on suppressing the inflammatory pathways that fuel chronic inflammation and irritation in the gut.

What Is Triphala?

The three-fruit Ayurvedic formulation has been clinically proven to nourish the gut and function as an anti-inflammatory. Triphala is available for consumption in powder, tablets, and capsules, but their dose needs to be calculated based on the concentration levels of the formulation as per the form.

Triphala ingredients contain phenolic acids that are proven to calm down inflammation that can become the source of gut health issues. These issues can be used to address health issues such as indigestion, constipation, gastrointestinal discomfort, and to regulate bowel function.

Why Gut Inflammation Can Affect Overall Health

When your gut gets inflamed, the possibility of it becoming the source of health issues is evident. The intestinal barrier can allow bacterial products such as lipopolysaccharides (LPS) to enter circulation in the body. These toxins can enter the bloodstream and affect organs beyond the digestive tract.

The Link Between Gut Health, Digestion and Inflammation

The gut needs to function like a machine in order to absorb nutrients that are extracted from consumed food. Inflammation acts as a disruptor that may cause digestive issues such as bloating, discomfort, or irregular bowel movements.

Ingredient 1: Amla (Indian Gooseberry)

What Does Amla Do For Your Digestive Tract?

Amla or Indian gooseberry acts as a potent source of vitamin C that can nourish the T-cells in the body. These T-cells are responsible for fighting against infections, and they need a controlled dose of vitamin C-rich foods to function optimally.

A review published in the Antioxidants Journal points to amla providing anti-inflammatory and protective effects on the digestive tract in certain studies.

It can even increase the gut microbiota and promote overall digestive wellness.

Ingredient 2: Haritaki

Why Haritaki Is Called The 'King Of Medicines' In Ayurveda

Haritaki is a fruit that has bioactive compounds such as chebulagic acid, chebulinic acid, gallic acid, ellagic acid, and hydrolysable tannins. These components make the natural ingredient function as a digestive health booster, as it can regulate bowel movements.

The European PMC journal points to Haritaki benefits being attributed to suppressing inflammatory pathways that are linked to digestive issues as the system becomes inflamed.

Ingredient 3: Bibhitaki

Bibhitaki is generally dried and plays an active role in digestive and respiratory health. The Molecules Journal suggests that the ingredient works as an antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory agent.

How Bibhitaki Supports Gut Function

The antioxidant-rich fruit can act as a digestive tract cleaner and protect the intestines from inflammation. Furthermore, it can also provide antimicrobial support, as it helps protect gastrointestinal tissues.

Research published in the Microorganisms journal can provide gastrointestinal support against pathogens.

How The Three Ingredients Work Together

These three ingredients work collectively to work on repairing any possible damage to the digestive tract. Amla (Phyllanthus emblica), Haritaki (Terminalia chebula), and Bibhitaki (Terminalia bellirica) are the three herbs that produce biological repair of a broader nature than any standalone ingredient.

The Synergistic Effect Of Triphala

There are complementary effects of Amla, Haritaki, and Bibhitaki that can provide a high dose of antioxidant support. This aspect works on digestive health and helps make bowel movements more regular.

Can Triphala Improve The Gut Microbiome?

Triphala may positively influence the gut microbiome, as there are large human clinical trials that could validate its claims. The polyphenols in the gut microbes could work on promoting beneficial bacterial activity and becoming a source of anti-inflammatory metabolites.

Who May Benefit From Triphala?

People who could benefit from the consumption of triphala are those who are suffering from digestive issues and looking for easy natural remedies that could work. But a doctor's consultation is needed, as some people can react negatively to triphala powder.

Individuals experiencing bloating can benefit from the herbal remedy.

Those with occasional constipation need to consume triphala in controlled doses.

People seeking Ayurvedic digestive support.

Individuals interested in natural gut health approaches.

Are There Any Side Effects Or Precautions?

The side effects of triphala include the following:

Possible digestive discomfort if taken in excess, as the amount can overwork the digestive system.

The importance of dosage guidance is necessary to take a safe approach to triphala consumption.

Pregnancy and medication considerations need to be made.

Note: Consulting a healthcare professional is necessary to be safe when it comes to consuming triphala as an herbal supplement.

Your digestive health can benefit from triphala consumption, but the timing and dose make a difference.

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