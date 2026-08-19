A strong upper body is essential for everyone for several reasons. It supports overall health, functional movement, and prevents injury. Strong upper body muscles play a key role in daily activities such as lifting, pushing, pulling, and carrying objects, which are essential for maintaining quality of life. Additionally, strong upper body muscles contribute to better posture, reducing the risk of back pain and injuries.

Strengthening upper body muscles is particularly beneficial for women because they often have less upper body muscle mass compared to men due to biological differences in testosterone levels. This can create disparities in strength, which may affect physical performance.

Why is it harder for women to build upper body strength?

It is a biological fact that upper body workouts are generally more challenging for women than for men. This difference is rooted in anatomy, genetics, and biomechanics, not a lack of effort or capability.

The anatomical structure of women can make it more challenging for them to perform upper body exercises efficiently. Here's how

Muscle mass distribution

Lower skeletal mass: On average, women have less total muscle mass compared to men.

On average, women have less total muscle mass compared to men. Lower-body dominance: Women tend to carry a greater proportion of their muscle mass in their lower bodies.

Women tend to carry a greater proportion of their muscle mass in their lower bodies. Upper-body deficit: Women typically have about 40% less upper-body muscle mass than men.

Women typically have about 40% less upper-body muscle mass than men. Fewer muscle fibres: Women usually have smaller muscle cross-sectional areas in areas such as the chest, shoulders, and arms.

Additionally, women's body mechanics, including a wider pelvis and different shoulder structures, can affect their leverage and stability during exercises like push-ups or pull-ups. This may lead to difficulty in executing movements with proper form and efficiency, often discouraging them from pursuing upper body strength training.

Hormones also play a role

Women typically have about 15 to 20 times less testosterone than men, which plays a significant role in muscle development and strength.

How to optimise upper body training

Increase frequency

Aim to train your upper body 2 to 3 times a week. This frequency can enhance muscle growth by providing consistent stimuli.

Use progressive overload

Keep track of the weights you lift and make it a goal to gradually increase the resistance. Small, incremental increases can significantly contribute to muscle development over time.

Incorporate regressions

For exercises such as pull-ups and push-ups, consider using bands or performing inclined variations. This approach can help you build strength while still challenging your body progressively.

Focus on compound lifts

Focus on performing compound exercises like overhead presses, rows, and chest presses. These movements engage multiple muscle groups, maximising muscle recruitment and efficiency in your training sessions.

By promoting strength training, women can build confidence and achieve a balanced level of upper body strength, enhancing their overall fitness and well-being.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.