High blood pressure, or hypertension, is a common yet serious health concern. When uncontrolled, it can silently increase the risk of serious health conditions, including heart disease, stroke, kidney disease, and vision loss. As the temperature drops, individuals with high blood pressure may find it more challenging to manage their condition. Cold weather generally causes blood pressure to rise, as low temperatures trigger blood vessels to narrow in order to conserve body heat, forcing the heart to work harder.

Additionally, people tend to be less active during the colder months, which can contribute to weight gain and reduced cardiovascular health, further exacerbating hypertension. Another factor is that people often drink less water in winter due to a reduced sense of thirst, which can slightly thicken the blood and cause pressure fluctuations.

"Winter brings more than shorter days and cooler mornings. For people with high blood pressure, a drop in temperature can also mean a rise in blood pressure. This may be more noticeable in older adults and people with hypertension, heart disease or kidney problems. Reduced physical activity and changes in diet during winter can further contribute," says Dr Ashish Jai Kishan, Senior Consultant, Cardiology, Fortis Hospital, Okhla.

Does this mean that individuals on blood pressure medication need to alter their medications with weather changes?

"Patients should not alter the dose, timing or frequency of their medicines simply because the weather has turned cold. Instead, winter is a good time to be more attentive to home blood pressure readings. If readings remain consistently higher than the patient's usual range despite taking medicines regularly, it is worth discussing this with a doctor. Medication may then need adjustment based on the individual's readings and overall health," clarifies Dr Ashish Jai Kishan.

Check your numbers regularly

"Stopping medication or changing the dosage independently can lead to uncontrolled blood pressure and increase the risk of complications. Regular monitoring becomes particularly important during winter. Checking blood pressure at home, preferably at consistent times and after adequate rest, can help identify unusual variations. Periodic clinical assessments and relevant investigations, such as kidney function tests, serum electrolytes and lipid profile, may also help doctors evaluate overall cardiovascular health and assess associated risk factors," advises Dr. Ajay Phadke, MBBS, MD, Pathology and Director, Strategic Business Development at Agilus Diagnostics.

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What should you do if you see major fluctuations?

Share your home blood pressure log with your doctor if your readings consistently rise or if you feel unusually dizzy. According to Mayo Clinic, your doctor may temporarily increase your dose or add a second medication for the winter months, and then step it back down when warmer weather returns.

Many over-the-counter decongestants and cold or flu medicines contain ingredients that constrict blood vessels and sharply spike blood pressure. Always check with a doctor or pharmacist before taking winter cold medications.

Seek prompt medical help if high blood pressure readings are accompanied by chest pain or tightness, shortness of breath, severe headaches, vision changes, or dizziness.

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"The opposite can also happen. Some patients may develop dizziness or unusually low blood pressure, particularly during illness, reduced food or fluid intake, or changes in their daily routine. This should also not be managed by stopping medicines independently."

"The message is straightforward: cold weather can influence blood pressure, but it is the blood pressure reading, not the weather, that should guide treatment changes," Dr Ashish Jai Kishan explains.

He also recommends regular monitoring, taking medicines as prescribed, staying physically active, maintaining adequate hydration and limiting excess salt throughout the winter months.