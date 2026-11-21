Fibre is often overlooked when it comes to everyday nutrition, but it plays an important role in several aspects of health. It supports digestion, keeps appetite in check and also helps in managing cholesterol and blood sugar levels.

Nutritionist Lovneet Batra reveals how nearly 99% of the people she has spoken to are deficient in this nutrient. She explains how isabgol or psyllium husk can be added to the diet to support different health goals.

In a video shared on Instagram, Lovneet says, “Almost 99% of the people I speak with every day are deficient in one nutrient and that's fibre. Do you know that fibre is one missing link that can help you manage your weight, your appetite, your cholesterol, your sugar levels, your hormones and your gut health?”

The nutritionist points out that many people may not know how to include fibre in their routine. For those looking to manage their weight or dealing with gut-related issues, she suggests mixing one teaspoon of psyllium husk in 300 ml of water. She adds that consistent use may help improve gut health over two to three months.

How To Use Isabgol For 5 Different Health Goals

1. Constipation

How it works: Traps water in the colon to soften stools and add bulk.

How to take: 5-10 g (1-2 tsp) at bedtime with warm water or milk (+ 1 glass of water).

2. Diarrhoea

How it works: Soaks up excess gut water, turning loose stools into a formed gel.

How to take: 5g (1 tsp) between meals or after a loose motion, mixed in 2 tbsp fresh curd or buttermilk.

3. Weight and Satiety

How it works: Expands in the stomach to keep you full longer.

How to take: 1 heaped tsp in 300ml water, 20-30 mins before lunch and dinner. Drink immediately.

4. Blood Sugar and Cravings

How it works: Traps sugar molecules to slow carb absorption and prevent post-meal spikes.

How to take: 1 heaped tsp in 1 glass of water, 10-15 mins before main meals.

5. Cholesterol (LDL) Management

How it works: Flushes out bile acids, forcing your liver to pull bad cholesterol from your blood.

How to take: 1 heaped tsp with water, 10-15 mins before main meals consistently.

The nutritionist also advises maintaining a gap of at least two hours between consuming isabgol and taking prescribed medication, including thyroid, blood pressure or diabetes medicines, as its gel-like consistency may interfere with drug absorption.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.