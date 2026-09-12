Brain fog is a term many people use when they feel mentally tired, forgetful or unable to concentrate. It may mean struggling to remember a name, losing track of a sentence, finding it difficult to focus at work or feeling unusually sluggish during the day. While diet can play a role in these complaints, brain fog is not a disease or a diagnosis by itself. Speaking to NDTV, Dr Luv Bansal, Senior Consultant, Neurology, Yashoda Medicity, said that nutrition should still be considered because the brain depends on a steady supply of energy and essential nutrients to function properly.

The brain is metabolically demanding and needs glucose, essential fatty acids, amino acids, vitamins and minerals. What a person eats can therefore influence energy levels and metabolic and blood vessel health, which are important for brain function. With packaged snacks, refined carbohydrates, sugary drinks and processed meals becoming more common, traditional foods such as legumes, vegetables, whole grains, nuts and seeds may be eaten less often. However, diet is only one piece of the picture when it comes to memory and focus.

How Can Diet Affect Brain Fog?

Frequent meals high in added sugar and refined carbohydrates can cause fluctuations in blood glucose. Some people may experience an energy crash afterwards, leaving them feeling tired or finding it harder to concentrate. Skipping meals can also affect energy levels and focus, particularly during long working hours.

A diet consistently high in saturated fats, salt and ultra-processed foods may also affect brain health indirectly by contributing to obesity, diabetes, high blood pressure and cardiovascular problems. These conditions can affect blood vessels and overall metabolic health.

On the other hand, a diet containing vegetables, fruits, legumes, whole grains, nuts, seeds and fish can provide fibre, vitamins, minerals and healthier unsaturated fats. Dr Bansal stresses that there is no single "brain food" that can prevent brain fog. The overall quality and pattern of the diet matter more than adding one particular food to the menu. "It is important to know whether a person has consumed blueberries or walnuts during the day, rather, one should make sure that the person's daily menu is healthy and beneficial for their metabolism and blood vessels," said Dr Bansal.

Can Nutrient Deficiencies Cause Poor Concentration?

Nutritional deficiencies are another factor that should not be overlooked. Low levels of vitamin B12 and folate can be associated with neurological and cognitive symptoms. Iron deficiency may also lead to tiredness, poor concentration and memory-related complaints.

Dr Atampreet Singh, Senior Director & Head, Institute of Neurosciences at ShardaCare - Healthcity, says deficiencies of vitamin B12, folate and iron can sometimes contribute to symptoms that people describe as brain fog. This can be particularly relevant when someone follows a restrictive diet or does not consume enough nutrient-rich foods. However, taking supplements without a deficiency is not always appropriate. An assessment can help determine whether a nutrient deficiency is actually present and what treatment is needed.

Don't Forget About Hydration

Food is not the only part of nutrition that can affect concentration. Hydration also matters. "Not drinking enough fluids, particularly during long working hours or in hot weather, can affect alertness and concentration," said Dr Singh.

Even mild dehydration can make it harder to stay focused. Keeping up with fluid intake throughout the day is therefore a simple part of maintaining energy and concentration.

What About Ultra-Processed Foods?

Growing research has raised concerns about the relationship between ultra-processed food consumption and brain health. However, it is important not to assume that eating processed food directly causes memory problems. A link between two factors does not necessarily prove that one causes the other.

A plate that is built around minimally processed foods, adequate protein, vegetables, whole grains, nuts and seeds is generally a more sustainable approach than focusing on one food claims to boost memory.

Brain Fog May Have Other Causes

Persistent brain fog should not automatically be blamed on diet. "Poor sleep, prolonged stress, anxiety, thyroid problems, anaemia and certain medications can produce similar symptoms. In some cases, an underlying medical or neurological condition may also need to be ruled out," added Dr Singh.

This is why persistent or worsening memory problems deserve medical attention rather than being treated simply by changing the diet.

What Should You Eat For Better Brain Health?

There is no special "brain fog diet" that works for everyone. Instead, focus on consistency, variety and balance. Eat vegetables and fruits regularly, choose whole grains and legumes, and add sources of protein such as eggs, dairy, fish or other suitable protein-rich foods. Nuts and seeds can provide healthy fats and important micronutrients. At the same time, try to limit excessive sugary drinks, highly processed snacks and refined foods.

"It is time for a medical assessment when forgetfulness gets persistent, disrupts everyday life or is associated with language, movement, or behavior alterations," said Dr Bansal.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.