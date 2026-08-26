Sleep is important to keep the body and mind healthy. During sleep, the body gets time to repair tissues, restore energy and support important functions such as immunity, metabolism and brain health. Good-quality sleep can improve concentration, memory, mood and physical performance. On the other hand, sleeping poorly regularly can leave a person tired, irritable and less productive. There are several reasons that can contribute to poor sleep. Stress, irregular routines, excessive screen time and a sedentary lifestyle can make it difficult to get restful sleep.

Exercise is one lifestyle habit that may help improve sleep, and strength training can be a useful part of that routine. Research suggests that regular resistance exercise may improve sleep quality and help people fall asleep more easily. It may also improve overall physical and mental health, which can indirectly help you get better rest. The key is consistency rather than doing very intense workouts every day.

How Can Strength Training Help Improve Sleep?

It may improve sleep quality: Regular strength training can help people spend more time in restorative sleep and may reduce nighttime disturbances. This can leave you feeling more refreshed the next morning.

Regular strength training can help people spend more time in restorative sleep and may reduce nighttime disturbances. This can leave you feeling more refreshed the next morning. It can reduce stress: Stress and constant worrying can make it difficult to fall asleep. Exercise can help release physical tension and may support the body's ability to manage stress, making it easier to relax at night.

Stress and constant worrying can make it difficult to fall asleep. Exercise can help release physical tension and may support the body's ability to manage stress, making it easier to relax at night. It may help regulate the sleep-wake cycle: Exercising regularly can help you build a consistent daily routine. When workouts are performed at roughly the same time each day, they may complement the body's natural sleep-wake rhythm.

Exercising regularly can help you build a consistent daily routine. When workouts are performed at roughly the same time each day, they may complement the body's natural sleep-wake rhythm. It can reduce daytime tiredness: People who are physically active may experience better energy levels during the day. Being active can also increase the body's need for recovery, helping create a healthy distinction between daytime activity and nighttime rest.

People who are physically active may experience better energy levels during the day. Being active can also increase the body's need for recovery, helping create a healthy distinction between daytime activity and nighttime rest. It supports mental well-being: Strength training can improve confidence and may help reduce symptoms of stress and low mood. Since mental health and sleep are closely connected, these benefits may indirectly support better sleep.

Strength training can improve confidence and may help reduce symptoms of stress and low mood. Since mental health and sleep are closely connected, these benefits may indirectly support better sleep. It can improve physical comfort: Building stronger muscles can improve posture, movement and everyday physical function.

Building stronger muscles can improve posture, movement and everyday physical function. It may support healthy body weight: Regular physical activity contributes to maintaining a healthy weight. This is relevant to sleep because excess weight can increase the risk of certain sleep problems, including obstructive sleep apnoea.

Does The Timing Of Strength Training Matter?

For most people, the best time to exercise is when they can follow consistently. Morning or afternoon strength training is unlikely to interfere with sleep and may help establish a regular routine.

However, some people may find that very intense exercise immediately before bedtime makes them feel more alert. A late-night workout can temporarily increase heart rate, body temperature and alertness. If this happens, it may be better to finish demanding workouts a few hours before going to bed.

That does not mean evening exercise is always harmful. A moderate workout may be comfortable for some people, and everyone responds differently.

Ways To Incorporate Strength Training Into Your Daily Workout

Start small: Begin with 15-20 minutes of strength exercises and gradually increase the duration.

Begin with 15-20 minutes of strength exercises and gradually increase the duration. Train two to three days a week: Leave recovery time between challenging strength sessions, particularly when starting out.

Leave recovery time between challenging strength sessions, particularly when starting out. Use bodyweight exercises: Squats, lunges, wall push-ups and planks can be performed at home without equipment.

Squats, lunges, wall push-ups and planks can be performed at home without equipment. Add resistance gradually: Once basic movements become easier, introduce resistance bands or light dumbbells.

Once basic movements become easier, introduce resistance bands or light dumbbells. Combine strength with other activities: Walking, cycling or other moderate aerobic exercises can complement strength training and support overall fitness.

Walking, cycling or other moderate aerobic exercises can complement strength training and support overall fitness. Keep a regular schedule: Exercising at a similar time each day can make the routine easier to maintain.

Exercising at a similar time each day can make the routine easier to maintain. Avoid overtraining: More exercise is not necessarily better. Rest and recovery are important for both fitness progress and healthy sleep.

More exercise is not necessarily better. Rest and recovery are important for both fitness progress and healthy sleep. Pair exercise with good sleep habits: Keep a consistent bedtime, reduce screen exposure before bed and create a quiet, comfortable sleeping environment.

Strength training can be useful for improving sleep, particularly when it is performed regularly and combined with other healthy lifestyle habits. It should not, however, be considered a replacement for medical treatment if sleep problems are persistent. People who regularly struggle to fall asleep, wake frequently during the night, snore heavily or feel excessively sleepy during the day should speak to a doctor to identify the underlying cause.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.