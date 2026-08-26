When it comes to eating healthy, protein and fibre are two nutrients that deserve a spot on your plate. While protein helps support muscle health and keeps you feeling full, fibre plays an important role in digestion and overall gut health. For those looking to make smarter food choices without overcomplicating their meals, having a protein and fibre-rich diet is a must.

In a latest Instagram post, gastroenterologist Saurabh Sethi highlights some high-protein, high-fibre foods that he always recommends to his patients.

Take a look at Dr Sethi's top picks:

1. Quinoa

The doctor explains that quinoa is one of the highest-protein grains that also provides fibre, vitamins, and minerals.

2. Sprouted Grain Bread

Sprouted grain breads often contain more protein and fibre than regular breads. He suggests swapping traditional bread with this nutritious option for toast and sandwiches.

3. Hemp Seeds

"An easy way to boost protein while adding healthy fats, minerals, and nutrients," he shares, suggesting that hemp seeds can be added to oatmeals, salads, smoothies, and yoghurt bowls.

4. Chia Seeds

Packed with fibre, plant protein, healthy fats, and omega-3 fatty acids, chia seeds are a must-have addition to your diet. You can use them in yoghurt bowls, overnight oats, smoothies, puddings, as well as homemade jams.

5. Edamame

Calling it "one of the best plant-based sources of protein", the doctor adds that edamame is also rich in fibre. You can add this to your salads, soups, or blend into dips. You can also roast them and have them as a crunchy snack.

6. Chickpeas

Chickpeas are rich in both protein and fibre, which makes them perfect to pair with salads, soups, grain bowls, roasted snacks, or hummus.

7. Black Beans

Black beans are loaded with protein, fibre, antioxidants, and nutrients that support heart health and digestive health as well as healthy cholesterol levels.

8. Lentils

The doctor explains that lentils are packed with plant protein, fibre, resistant starch, iron, and prebiotics that nourish beneficial gut bacteria.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.