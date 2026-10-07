A woman in the UK thought she had nothing more than a common cold and was left shocked when she woke up and realised that 45 days had passed. Jan Rothney, now 65, developed cold-like symptoms and went to bed on September 11, 2003 , expecting rest to help her recover. Instead, she did not regain consciousness until November 26, 2003. According to a report in The Mirror, her daughters had been caring for her and keeping her hydrated during this period. When she finally woke up, she was extremely weak and confused. She had also lost more than 3 kg during the six weeks.

She said, "My girls had to keep telling me that I had been asleep the whole time, as I didn't believe them. Their faces looked so worried, though. Everything felt like a dream as I swayed between consciousness and confusion. In a state of shock, I worked out that I had been asleep for 45 days. Nothing, in that moment, felt real."

The illness did not end when Jan woke up. She experienced overwhelming exhaustion and would reportedly fall asleep again even while trying to carry out simple tasks. Doctors eventually diagnosed her with myalgic encephalomyelitis, also known as chronic fatigue syndrome or ME/CFS. Jan said, ""I'd been severely run down, which had triggered the symptoms. I clung to the fact I could recover by focusing on small milestones, like getting out of bed each day. Some mornings, I'd slide my bum down the stairs because it was just too exhausting to walk. One day, I fell asleep in the hallway. When I woke up, I never knew how long I'd been sleeping for - it was either a few hours or all day."

What Is Chronic Fatigue Syndrome?

Myalgic encephalomyelitis or chronic fatigue syndrome (ME/CFS) is a long-term illness that can affect several parts of the body. Its most recognised symptom is extreme fatigue that does not simply disappear after sleeping or resting. People with ME/CFS may find ordinary activities, such as bathing, cooking, working or walking, extremely difficult. The illness can also affect sleep, thinking, concentration and memory. Another important feature is post-exertional malaise (PEM), wherein symptoms become worse after physical or mental activity and recovery can take days or even weeks.

What Are The Symptoms Of ME/CFS?

Symptoms can vary from one person to another. Some of the common ones include:

Extreme fatigue: The tiredness can be overwhelming and is not relieved properly by sleep or rest

The tiredness can be overwhelming and is not relieved properly by sleep or rest Unrefreshing sleep: A person may sleep for long hours but still wake up feeling exhausted

A person may sleep for long hours but still wake up feeling exhausted Brain fog: Problems with memory, concentration, finding words and processing information are common

Problems with memory, concentration, finding words and processing information are common Post-exertional malaise: Physical or mental activity can trigger a significant worsening of symptoms

Physical or mental activity can trigger a significant worsening of symptoms Pain: Muscle and joint pain and headaches may occur

Muscle and joint pain and headaches may occur Flu-like symptoms: Some people experience sore throat, chills, dizziness or a general feeling of being unwell

Some people experience sore throat, chills, dizziness or a general feeling of being unwell Sensitivity: Some people become unusually sensitive to light, sound, touch, smells or other stimuli

Some people become unusually sensitive to light, sound, touch, smells or other stimuli Dizziness: Some may feel dizzy, faint or sick, particularly after standing up

What Causes Chronic Fatigue Syndrome?

There is no confirmed single cause of ME/CFS. Researchers believe several factors may be involved. In some people, the illness appears to begin after an infection. Researchers are also studying possible changes in the immune system, the way the body produces and uses energy, genetics and the body's response to physical or emotional stress. However, having an infection or experiencing stress does not automatically mean someone will develop the condition.

Who Is At Risk Of Developing Chronic Fatigue Syndrome?

ME/CFS can affect people of different ages and backgrounds. However, women are diagnosed with the condition more often than men, and it is commonly seen in young and middle-aged adults. A history of certain health conditions may also increase the chances of developing ME/CFS.

What Are The Complications Of ME/CFS?

The severity of ME/CFS can range from mild to very severe. Some people may continue working with minor adjustments, while others may become unable to carry out basic daily activities. Severe illness can lead to being housebound or bedbound. This can affect work, education, relationships and independence. Spending prolonged periods in bed can also increase the risk of problems such as pressure sores and blood clots. The condition can also affect mental and emotional wellbeing because of the restrictions it adds on everyday life.

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