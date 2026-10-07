Diwali is when we dress up, meet loved ones and look our best, but long makeup hours, pollution and stress can leave the skin looking tired. If you want fresh and healthy looking skin during the celebrations, your daily food choices help a great deal.

Skincare products are useful, but what you eat also plays a key role in keeping your skin healthy.

On Instagram, Lovneet Batra shares that foods such oranges, lemons, amla and guava are rich in vitamin C and can help keep the skin healthy. Avocados, almonds and walnuts have healthy fats that can help keep the skin soft and prevent dryness.

Paneer, eggs, Greek yogurt and dal provide protein that helps the body repair and support healthy skin. Fatty fish, flaxseeds and chia seeds, on the other hand, contain omega 3 fats that can help reduce skin redness and irritation.

According to the Nutritionist, spinach, beetroot, pumpkin seeds and sesame seeds contain iron and zinc, which help support healthy skin and blood. Berries, dark cacao, pomegranate and green tea have antioxidants that protect the body's cells from damage.

Delhi Wellness Clinic recommends a few simple habits to keep the skin healthy during Diwali. Drinking enough water can keep the skin fresh and prevent dryness. It is also helpful to eat a balanced diet and include foods that contain vitamins C and E, especially when sweets and snacks are part of the routine.

Getting enough sleep is important too, as the skin repairs itself while you rest. Managing stress through activities such as yoga or meditation will also help reduce skin problems.

The clinic also advises avoiding new skincare products just before the festival. Trying something unfamiliar at the last moment can cause irritation and redness.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.