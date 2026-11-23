Pakistani singer Shafqat Amanat Ali, widely recognised in India for his song 'Mitwa' from Shah Rukh Khan's 2006 film Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, has opened up about his battle with multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer. The 61-year-old singer revealed that the illness kept him away from the stage and confined to bed for an entire year, as he and his family focused on his treatment and recovery.The singer shared details of his diagnosis during a press conference in Karachi, admitting that the experience had been difficult for him and his family. He also revealed that he had initially kept his condition private while seeking medical help. Recalling the difficult period, Ali said, "I've had a bad episode. It was something that shook me, my family, friends and fans. We were hiding it from some of our friends, busy taking care of the problem I had. The problem I had was... it was multiple myeloma. It was very bad. I was struggling with it," as quoted by Dawn. The singer also spoke about his recovery, revealing that he had completed a phase of chemotherapy and was undergoing weekly maintenance therapy while awaiting stem cell treatment. He described himself as cured, although he continues to receive medical care. His health battle has brought attention to multiple myeloma, a cancer that affects plasma cells in the bone marrow and can interfere with the production of healthy blood cells. But what exactly is this condition, what symptoms should people watch out for, and how is it diagnosed?

Dr Ravikumar Wategaonkar, Consultant Medical Oncologist, TGH Onco Life Cancer Centre, Talegaon, explains the warning signs of blood cancer and why persistent changes in the body should not be ignored.

What Is Multiple Myeloma, The Blood Cancer Shafqat Amanat Ali Was Diagnosed With?

Multiple myeloma is a type of blood cancer that develops in plasma cells, a type of white blood cell found in the bone marrow. These cells normally produce antibodies that help the body fight infections. In multiple myeloma, abnormal plasma cells multiply uncontrollably and accumulate in the bone marrow. This can interfere with the production of healthy blood cells, weaken bones and affect organs such as the kidneys.

Blood cancers broadly include three major categories: leukaemia, lymphoma and multiple myeloma. While leukaemia generally affects blood-forming cells, lymphoma develops in the lymphatic system and multiple myeloma originates in plasma cells. According to Dr Wategaonkar, blood cancer can affect the production and functioning of blood cells, usually involving the bone marrow, lymphatic system or blood. Since the disease can interfere with normal blood cell production, symptoms may develop gradually and sometimes go unnoticed.

In multiple myeloma specifically, the condition can cause anaemia, recurrent infections, bone damage, kidney complications and elevated calcium levels. Some people may not experience noticeable symptoms during the early stages.

7 Symptoms Of Blood Cancer That Should Not Be Ignored

Blood cancer symptoms can vary depending on the type of cancer, the stage of the disease and the blood cells affected. Dr Wategaonkar highlights several warning signs that deserve medical attention.

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1. Persistent Fatigue And Weakness

Feeling tired after a demanding day is normal, but persistent fatigue that does not improve despite adequate rest should be investigated. Blood cancers can affect the production of red blood cells, resulting in anaemia. Since red blood cells carry oxygen throughout the body, a reduced count can cause weakness, tiredness, dizziness and breathlessness.

2. Frequent Infections And Unexplained Fever

Repeated infections or infections that take longer than usual to resolve can sometimes indicate problems with the immune system. In multiple myeloma, abnormal plasma cells interfere with the production of healthy antibodies, reducing the body's ability to fight infections effectively. Unexplained fever, particularly when accompanied by recurring infections, should not be overlooked.

3. Easy Bruising And Unusual Bleeding

People with certain blood cancers may experience a reduction in platelet levels. Platelets help blood clot and prevent excessive bleeding. A low platelet count can cause easy bruising, frequent nosebleeds, bleeding gums or prolonged bleeding even after minor injuries.

4. Unexplained Weight Loss And Night Sweats

Losing weight without making changes to your diet or physical activity can sometimes be associated with an underlying illness, including blood cancer. Some people may also experience excessive night sweats or unexplained fever. These symptoms are not specific to blood cancer but should be evaluated if they persist.

5. Persistent Bone Pain And Unusual Fractures

Bone pain is particularly important in multiple myeloma because abnormal plasma cells can damage the bone tissue. Patients may experience persistent pain, especially in the back, ribs, hips or skull. The bones may also become weak and more susceptible to fractures, sometimes following relatively minor injuries. Persistent back pain that does not improve or unexplained fractures should therefore be medically evaluated.

6. Swollen Lymph Nodes

Swelling in the lymph nodes, particularly around the neck, armpits or groin, can sometimes be associated with lymphoma. The swelling may be painless and persist over time. However, enlarged lymph nodes can also occur due to infections and other conditions, so medical evaluation is necessary to determine the underlying cause.

7. Kidney Problems And Increased Thirst

Multiple myeloma can affect kidney function because abnormal proteins produced by cancerous plasma cells can accumulate and damage the kidneys. Additionally, bone breakdown can release excess calcium into the bloodstream, leading to a condition called hypercalcaemia. Symptoms may include excessive thirst, frequent urination, constipation, nausea, weakness and confusion. Kidney damage may also cause swelling, breathlessness or changes in urine output.

How Is Multiple Myeloma Diagnosed?

Dr Wategaonkar explains that persistent symptoms should be evaluated by a medical specialist rather than dismissed or self-diagnosed. Doctors may initially recommend a complete blood count (CBC) to examine red blood cells, white blood cells and platelets. Depending on the findings and suspected condition, additional investigations may be required. For suspected multiple myeloma, these can include blood and urine tests to detect abnormal proteins, kidney function tests, calcium measurements and specialised protein tests. A bone marrow examination may also be performed to identify abnormal plasma cells.

Imaging tests such as X-rays, CT scans, MRI or PET scans may be recommended to identify bone damage or other complications. The diagnosis is established by combining clinical findings, laboratory investigations, bone marrow examination and imaging, rather than relying on a single blood test.

Can These Symptoms Always Mean Blood Cancer?

Dr Wategaonkar emphasises that experiencing these symptoms does not automatically mean a person has blood cancer. Persistent fatigue, fever, unexplained weight loss, bruising and swollen lymph nodes can also occur due to infections, nutritional deficiencies, hormonal conditions and several other health problems. However, unexplained or persistent changes in the body should not be ignored. Consulting a specialist can help identify the underlying cause and determine whether further investigations are necessary.

Treatment depends on the specific type of blood cancer, its stage, the patient's overall health and other clinical factors. In multiple myeloma, treatment options may include chemotherapy, targeted medicines, immunotherapy and stem cell transplantation, depending on the individual case. Shafqat Amanat Ali's experience highlights how blood cancer can affect not only physical health but also everyday life and professional commitments. Multiple myeloma can develop gradually, with symptoms such as persistent bone pain, fatigue, recurrent infections and kidney-related complications sometimes appearing before diagnosis. Although these symptoms do not necessarily indicate cancer, recognising persistent changes and seeking timely medical attention can help ensure an accurate diagnosis and appropriate treatment.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.