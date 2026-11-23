Love handles are a common concern for people trying to achieve a leaner waistline. These are the pockets of fat that accumulate around the sides of the abdomen, just above the hips. While they are often associated with changes in body weight, genetics, hormones, age and overall body-fat distribution can also influence where the body stores fat. You may turn to side bends, crunches and other abdominal exercises in the hope of getting rid of love handles. However, there is one important thing to understand: spot reduction is a myth. Exercising a particular muscle group does not necessarily burn the fat surrounding it. While core exercises can strengthen the abdominal and oblique muscles, reducing overall body fat requires a combination of regular physical activity, strength training and a balanced diet.

That said, strengthening your core can improve stability, posture and muscular endurance while helping you develop a stronger midsection. If you want to work on your obliques and build a stronger core, here are seven exercises worth incorporating into your workout routine.

1. Bicycle Crunches

Bicycle crunches are an effective body-weight exercise that engages the rectus abdominis and oblique muscles. The rotational movement requires your core to work continuously while coordinating your upper and lower body. To perform the exercise, lie flat on your back with your hands lightly supporting your head. Lift your shoulders off the floor and bring your knees towards your chest. Extend your right leg while bringing your right elbow towards your left knee. Alternate sides in a controlled pedalling motion. Avoid pulling your neck or rushing through repetitions. Aim for two to three sets of 12-15 repetitions on each side, depending on your fitness level.

2. Russian Twists

Russian twists target the oblique muscles, which run along the sides of your abdomen. They also challenge your ability to maintain core stability while rotating your torso. Sit on the floor with your knees bent and feet placed on the ground. Lean back slightly while keeping your spine neutral and your chest lifted. Bring your hands together in front of your chest and rotate your torso towards the right, then towards the left. Keep the movement controlled and avoid twisting only your arms. You can gradually introduce a light dumbbell or medicine ball as your strength improves. Begin with two to three sets of 12-15 repetitions on each side.

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3. Side Plank

The side plank is an excellent exercise for strengthening the obliques and improving lateral core stability. It also engages the muscles around the shoulders, hips and pelvis. Lie on one side with your elbow directly underneath your shoulder. Stack your feet or place one foot slightly in front of the other for better balance. Lift your hips off the floor until your body forms a straight line from your head to your heels. Hold the position while keeping your abdomen engaged and avoiding a sagging hip. Start with 15-30 seconds on each side and gradually increase the holding time as your core strength improves.

4. Mountain Climbers

Mountain climbers combine cardiovascular activity with core engagement. The exercise activates the abdominal muscles while also involving the shoulders, hip flexors and legs. Begin in a high-plank position with your hands directly underneath your shoulders. Keep your body aligned and your core engaged. Bring your right knee towards your chest, return it to the starting position and repeat with your left knee. Continue alternating legs in a controlled motion.

You can increase the pace to make the exercise more cardiovascularly demanding, but maintaining proper form should remain the priority. Try two to three sets of 30-40 seconds.

5. Heel Touches

Heel touches are a relatively simple exercise that helps engage the oblique muscles through repeated lateral trunk movement. Lie on your back with your knees bent and feet flat on the floor. Keep your arms extended alongside your body. Lift your shoulders slightly off the floor and reach your right hand towards your right heel. Return to the centre and repeat on the opposite side, reaching towards your left heel.

Keep your lower back comfortably supported and avoid straining your neck while reaching from side to side.

Perform two to three sets of 15-20 repetitions on each side.

6. Woodchoppers

Woodchoppers are a rotational strength exercise that engages the obliques, abdominal muscles and several muscles around the shoulders and hips. They also help develop coordination and rotational control.

Stand with your feet approximately shoulder-width apart while holding a light dumbbell or medicine ball with both hands. Start with the weight near one hip. Rotate your torso and move the weight diagonally across your body towards the opposite shoulder. Return slowly to the starting position and repeat. Avoid using excessive momentum or twisting aggressively through your lower back. Keep the movement controlled and use a manageable weight. Start with two to three sets of 10-12 repetitions on each side.

7. Dead Bug

The dead bug is particularly useful for developing core stability and improving coordination between the upper and lower body. Unlike exercises involving repeated twisting, it trains the abdominal muscles to resist unwanted movement and maintain control of the spine.

Lie on your back with your arms extended towards the ceiling and your knees bent at 90 degrees. Slowly extend your right arm behind your head while lowering your left leg towards the floor. Keep your abdominal muscles engaged and avoid allowing your lower back to arch excessively. Return to the starting position and repeat with the opposite arm and leg. Perform two to three sets of 10-12 repetitions on each side, focusing on slow and controlled movements.

Can These Exercises Actually Get Rid Of Love Handles?

While these seven exercises can strengthen your core and oblique muscles, they cannot selectively burn the fat around your waist. Fat loss occurs throughout the body, and the areas where fat is lost first or last are influenced by genetics, hormones and individual body composition.

To reduce overall body fat, combine resistance training with cardiovascular exercise such as brisk walking, cycling, swimming or running. Maintaining a moderate calorie deficit through balanced eating can also support gradual fat loss.

Protein intake is important during this process because it helps preserve muscle mass, particularly when combined with strength training. Adequate sleep and recovery also contribute to maintaining a healthy exercise routine. It is equally important to remember that love handles are not necessarily a sign of poor health. Body-fat distribution varies considerably between individuals, and having a completely flat waistline is not a requirement for being fit or healthy.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.