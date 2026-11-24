Sitting for long hours or walking throughout the day can leave your legs and back feeling tight. Actor and fitness enthusiast Shilpa Shetty recently shared a yoga pose that works on balance, stretches the legs and helps improve posture.



In an Instagram post, Shilpa shared a video of herself performing One-legged Ushtrasana (Eka Pada Ushtrasana), also called camel pose. She also challenged her followers to try the pose and share their pictures or videos. "When in doubt, stretch it out! Let's see who can bend without losing their balance," she wrote in the caption.





Shilpa also explained some of the health benefits of this yoga pose. According to Shilpa, this yoga variation combines a backbend, a leg stretch and a balance exercise. It can help improve body balance, coordination and awareness. The pose also stretches the hamstrings, calves and the back of the knee. This may help reduce muscle tightness caused by sitting or walking for long hours.



The backbend helps open up the chest and stretch the front of the shoulders. It can also help improve spinal movement and counter the effects of sitting with a bent back for long periods.



Health Benefits Of One-legged Ushtrasana



Ustrasana helps improve flexibility by stretching different parts of the body, including the legs, chest and stomach. If you do it regularly, then it can help reduce muscle stiffness and make the body more flexible.



The pose also stretches the chest, allowing it to expand while breathing. This helps improve chest movement and breathing. This yoga pose will also help ease lower back stiffness by stretching the hip and back muscles.



The yoga pose helps in blood circulation as well because it involves stretching different parts of the body and engaging several muscles.



Ustrasana can be practised in the morning or early evening. It is generally better to do this yoga pose on an empty stomach.

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