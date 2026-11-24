The months before a wedding often bring considerable pressure to lose weight. Along with gym memberships and diet plans, weight-loss injections have become an option some brides and grooms consider when they want to fit into an outfit or look slimmer in photographs. Medicines such as semaglutide have made weight management more accessible for people living with obesity, but their use for a fixed cosmetic deadline raises several medical concerns.

These medicines work by acting on hormones involved in appetite and blood sugar regulation. They slow the rate at which food leaves the stomach and help people feel full for longer. Food intake generally reduces, leading to weight loss over time. The results can be significant in eligible patients, but the treatment requires medical assessment, gradual dose escalation and follow-up. Starting an injection a few weeks before a wedding is very different from undergoing a planned course of obesity treatment.

The side effects can disrupt wedding preparations

Nausea, vomiting, constipation, diarrhoea, abdominal discomfort and bloating are among the commonly reported side effects of GLP-1 medicines. These symptoms are often more noticeable when treatment begins or the dose increases. For someone preparing for a wedding, persistent nausea or difficulty eating can affect daily routines, energy levels and the ability to attend functions.

Some people respond by eating very little, assuming that reduced food intake will speed up weight loss. This can leave them short of protein, vitamins and other nutrients. Rapid weight reduction can also lead to loss of muscle along with body fat. Can change the strength, weakness, and stamina loss. Hair loss has also been reported during treatment, sometimes in association with substantial weight reduction.

More serious complications need attention. Gallbladder problems, including gallstones and inflammation, have been reported with semaglutide treatment. Rapid weight loss itself can increase the risk of gallstone formation. Persistent vomiting or diarrhoea can cause dehydration and, in some cases, affect kidney function. If you have severe abdominal pain, you should also be checked for pancreatitis.

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Stopping after the wedding can bring the weight back

A common misconception is that weight-loss injections can be taken for a short period and stopped once the desired appearance is achieved. Obesity has weight-based biological mechanisms of remission that then affect appetite and energy balance.

Hunger resumes and old eating habits become reestablished if the medication is discontinued. Weight gain is common, particularly if treatment was not combined with eating and exercise changes. Patients need to understand the likely duration of treatment and the plan for maintaining weight loss before starting medication.

The source of the medication also matters. Purchasing from unauthorized vendors, beauty clinics, or questionable online sources may pose other risks. Incorrect storage, uncertain product quality and dosing errors can lead to complications. The US Food and Drug Administration has reported hospitalisations associated with dosing mistakes involving compounded semaglutide injections.

Women planning a pregnancy should discuss this with their doctor before starting treatment. Semaglutide is not recommended during pregnancy, and its prescribing information advises stopping it at least two months before a planned pregnancy. Anyone undergoing a procedure requiring general anaesthesia or deep sedation should also inform the treating team about GLP-1 medication because it delays stomach emptying and can affect anaesthesia planning.

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Weight loss needs to account for muscle and metabolic health

Reducing abdominal fat requires attention to diet, physical activity, adequate sleep and conditions that affect metabolism. Strength training helps preserve muscle, while regular walking and other aerobic activity improve glucose utilisation and cardiovascular health. Meals should provide adequate protein, fibre and essential nutrients. These habits remain relevant for people taking weight-loss medication.

Weight management for patients with diabetes, thyroid disorders, PCOS or sleep apnea will be according to an appropriate treatment plan to address the underlying associated health issues. Evaluation by medical investigation should include BMI, waist circumference, blood sugar, blood pressure, liver health and drug history if relevant. The idea is not to obsess about looks but to be mindful of the health problems of excess weight.

For some very obese people, lifestyle measures and medication may not be sustainable. Also, bariatric surgery can be an option that may be considered for these types of people, mainly if someone's blocked in lifestyle or they suffer from other health problems due to obesity. Surgery can be considered for South and Southeast Asian populations with a BMI of 29+ and type 2 diabetes, obstructive sleep apnea, osteoarthritis or fatty liver disease. Those with a BMI of 35 or above may also qualify for assessment without these associated conditions.

Operations such as sleeve gastrectomy and gastric bypass reduce food intake and alter gut hormones that regulate hunger and glucose. The STAMPEDE trial and long-term follow-up studies such as ARMMS-T2D have shown sustained improvements in blood sugar control and weight among appropriately selected patients with obesity and type 2 diabetes. Robotic bariatric surgery offers the surgeon a high-definition three-dimensional view and precise instrument movement through small incisions, which can support recovery in suitable patients.

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A wedding deadline is not a medical indication

Weight-loss injections have an established place in obesity treatment, but the decision to use them should follow a proper clinical assessment. The patient's BMI, associated conditions, medical history, nutritional status and long-term treatment requirements all need consideration. A doctor should also explain the expected pace of weight loss, possible side effects and what happens when treatment is stopped.

A wedding can be a personal reason to pay greater attention to health and fitness. It should not determine the choice of medication or encourage rapid dose increases. Weight management requires a plan that protects muscle, maintains nutrition and addresses metabolic health. Treatment should continue to make sense long after the wedding celebrations are over.

(By Dr. Ashish Gautam, Principal Director, Robotic and Laparoscopic Surgery, Max Super Speciality Hospital, Patparganj, New Delhi)

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