The Kerala government has ordered a statewide crackdown on unauthorised and potentially hazardous cosmetic products after an 18-year-old girl from Areekode in Malappuram district developed a severe kidney ailment reportedly linked to the use of a skin-lightening cream containing excessive levels of mercury.

Police have registered a case against the manufacturers of FTUNE face cream following a detailed statement from the teenager, who claimed she had used the product without knowing its potential health risks. The girl also told investigators that several of her fellow students were using the same cream.

The Areekode police registered the case over allegations that the company marketed a cosmetic product containing dangerous levels of mercury, putting consumers' health and lives at risk.

The FIR invokes provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the Drugs and Cosmetics Act and the Kerala Police Act, including charges relating to cheating and the manufacture and sale of products harmful to health.

The teenager told police that approximately Rs 1 lakh had been spent on her medical treatment.

Health Miniter Orders Statewide Inspections

Taking serious note of the incident, Kerala Health Minister K. Muralidharan has directed the State Drugs Controller to conduct extensive inspections across all districts to identify unauthorised cosmetic products and establishments selling potentially harmful skin creams.

The government has warned that establishments found selling counterfeit or prohibited cosmetic products could face cancellation of their licences and other legal action.

The crackdown will also examine the role of social media influencers and vloggers promoting cosmetic products without verifying their safety or regulatory compliance.

Speaking to media in Thiruvananthapuram, the Health Minister said the government would investigate the circulation of potentially hazardous creams and take action against those responsible.

"The government has approved a list of creams - usable creams. Beyond that, that will be a very serious issue. The government will inquire about that, and we have directed the Drugs Control Department to inquire into that," the minister said.

The Health Minister also raised concerns over media reports suggesting that some potentially hazardous cosmetic products were being brought into India from foreign countries, including Pakistan.

READ | Kerala Girl Develops Kidney Ailment After 'Using' Fairness Cream: Side Effects Of Using Skincare High In Mercury

"Some media reports say some of these polluted creams are coming from other countries. It is a very serious thing. I discussed it with the Chief Minister and the Home Minister, and we will see how we can proceed," he said.

Referring specifically to Pakistan, the minister clarified that the government had not received any official confirmation of such imports.

"I saw in some reports that some of these creams are coming from outside, especially Pakistan. We don't know about that. We'll look into that matter also. Officially, we did not get any report about these artificial creams," he added.

The incident has also brought attention to shortcomings in Kerala's laboratory infrastructure for testing cosmetic products.

There are concerns that the state lacks adequate specialised facilities and advanced analytical equipment to detect toxic heavy metals such as mercury, lead and arsenic in cosmetic products.

The controversy has prompted calls for a dedicated cosmetics testing laboratory equipped to identify hazardous substances before such products reach consumers.

The growing influence of social media advertising has added another dimension to the investigation, with concerns that consumers, particularly teenagers, may be purchasing skin-lightening products based on influencer endorsements without adequate information about their ingredients or safety.

Many influencers are also likely to be booked for promotion of these dubious products.

READ | Pakistan-Made Fairness Cream Scare: Nagpur Doctor Warns About Kidney Damage In Consumers

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